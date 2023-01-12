ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Has the Perfect Response After 'White Lotus' Star Says She Wants to 'Play a Dolphin'

By Nicole Wert
 5 days ago

The actress is making Jennifer Coolidge's dreams come true.

Jennifer Garner is letting Jennifer Coolidge know it is, in fact, possible to play a dolphin.

The White Lotus actress, 61, revealed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards that her dream role was to play a dolphin. Yes, you heard that right!

Now, Garner is letting her know it is, indeed, viable to play that type of role, as she has done it before in the 1998 reboot series, Fantasy Island .

The actress shared the interview clip of Coolidge stating her dream role, writing, "You're in luck, Ms. Coolidge. These roles exist! Perhaps you remember me as 'Sally the Dolphin' in the 1998 Fantasy Island reboot." The video then cut to a clip of Garner playing the role where she scared a guy away after he found out she was a dolphin.

"Congratulations, @jennifercoolidge ! Come play a dolphin with me. 🐬♥️," she wrote in the caption.

"I literally cannot quit laughing. I watched this twice. This completes me." one fan commented.

"😊👏 Nice one." another fan added.

"We must make a movie with you two as dolphins called 'Jennys at the Jetty'" one fan quipped.

Turns out, Garner isn't the only one who wants to make Coolidge's dreams come true. Actress and director Olivia Wilde stated that she would also like to take part in helping the actress accomplish her goals.

In a no-longer-available Instagram story, Wilde shared a clip of Coolidge's interview and wrote, "I will make this happen," per The Daily Mail .

Coolidge celebrated her first Golden Globe victory on Tuesday night after receiving the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the hit series White Lotus .

While Coolidge has yet to respond to either Garner or Wilde, we can't wait to see if she scores any roles as a dolphin in the near future!

