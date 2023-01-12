Read full article on original website
See Every Standout Look at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
The Critics' Choice Awards kicked off at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in LA on Sunday, Jan. 15, with your favorite stars hitting the red carpet in standout looks. Hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who stunned in an orange one-shoulder Maticevski dress, the event brought out a slew of bright-colored red carpet looks. Julia Garner wore a red Salvatore Ferragamo number, Niecy Nash wowed in glittering Jason Wu, "The Bear"'s Ayo Edebiri turned heads in a floor-sweeping Thom Browne design, Elle Fanning posed in a voluminous Alexander McQueen midi, and "Abbott Elementary"'s Quinta Brunson dazzled in a ruffle-trimmed Robert Wun gown.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Attend Their First Critics' Choice Awards Together
The "Abbott Elementary" cast is still checking things off their list of accomplishments amid a very successful award season. The acting ensemble — including Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, and William Stanford Davis — attended the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night, their first time ever at the ceremony, where their show won best comedy series. Brunson, James, Williams, Perfetti, and Ralph also earned individual nominations, with the latter taking home best supporting actress in a comedy series.
Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemons Form a Messy Love Triangle in "Somebody I Used to Know"
Love can be beautiful, but it can also be an absolute mess. In the trailer for the new rom-com "Somebody I Used to Know," released Jan. 12, Alison Brie plays Ally, who heads back into her past and reconnects with her ex-boyfriend Sean, played by Jay Ellis. Just when she thinks they might be falling for each other again and she can redo her past mistakes, she learns he's getting married to his girlfriend Cassidy, played by Kiersey Clemons. And to make things more interesting, it seems both of the spouses-to-be start feeling some deep attraction for Ally in the days leading up to their wedding. If this is the first mainstream rom-com to end in a throuple, we wouldn't be mad, but we'll have to wait for the full thing to see.
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Are Expecting Baby No. 3
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford will soon be a family of five. On Jan. 13, the "She Said" star debuted her baby bump at the AFI Awards, and People confirmed she's expecting shortly after. (POPSUGAR reached out to Mulligan and Mumford's reps about their pregnancy news but did not receive an immediate response.) Mulligan and Mumford already share two children: daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.
New York City, NY
