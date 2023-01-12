Love can be beautiful, but it can also be an absolute mess. In the trailer for the new rom-com "Somebody I Used to Know," released Jan. 12, Alison Brie plays Ally, who heads back into her past and reconnects with her ex-boyfriend Sean, played by Jay Ellis. Just when she thinks they might be falling for each other again and she can redo her past mistakes, she learns he's getting married to his girlfriend Cassidy, played by Kiersey Clemons. And to make things more interesting, it seems both of the spouses-to-be start feeling some deep attraction for Ally in the days leading up to their wedding. If this is the first mainstream rom-com to end in a throuple, we wouldn't be mad, but we'll have to wait for the full thing to see.

