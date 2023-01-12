ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Jimmy Kimmel invites 'Popcorn Guy' to the Oscars after seeing his next-level serving skills

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago

Jason Grosboll, a concession worker at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, offers moviegoers a show before the film has even started with his hypnotic popcorn-serving skills.

Grosboll’s popcorn powers were first discovered by a moviegoer named Oscar (aka @ oanderle ) while seeing the latest “Avatar.” Oscar posted a video of Grosboll deftly spinning a giant popcorn bucket on his finger and tossing it up into the air with the finesse of a seasoned flair bartender, which quickly took the internet by storm and earned Grosboll the nickname “ Popcorn Guy .”

The legend of Popcorn Guy is so far-reaching that Jimmy Kimmel reached out to have him on a segment of his show to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his popcornography.

“I’m surprised you haven’t joined the Harlem Globetrotters,” Kimmel quipped as Grosboll once again showed off his impressive process of filling, spinning and buttering his “trusty bucket.”

Watch the segment below:

www.youtube.com

Jimmy Kimmel Talks to Viral “Popcorn Guy” from Texas

Grosboll had been working at concessions for 10 years, but only started serving up popcorn tricks for the last five, after seeing a friend try to spin a bucket and fail. Bored one day, he taught himself how to do it, and perfected it until it became second nature.

“I love my job more than anything in the world right now,” he told Kimmel.

Grosboll’s enthusiasm impressed Kimmel so much that he offered him perhaps the coolest popcorn-serving job ever—at the Oscars. Kimmel, who is hosting this year, invited the “world’s greatest popcorn bucket filler ever” to the star-studded event airing on March 12, 2023, joking that he might even serve popcorn to Tom Cruise .

Of course, Grosboll said yes. Talk about never knowing where your passions may take you.

Thank you Popcorn Guy for serving up not only delicious popcorn, but some smiles and a great attitude to boot.

Paradox
3d ago

he's the perfect example of " I'd you're going to do something do it 👍 right." God bless him

Tenisha Hill
3d ago

anywho I want my popcorn served like that he put butter on every layer

