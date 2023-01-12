Read full article on original website
Related
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Daily Beast
The Bathroom Fight Fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert’s Break-Up
When Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally elected speaker after 15 rounds of votes earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wasn’t in her normal seat. Instead of the middle section of the House chamber where conservatives and GOP castaways have taken up residence for years now, Greene was sitting near the front of the chamber in a section of leadership loyalists, right next to Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who came into Congress in 2013 and immediately started cozying up to McCarthy and GOP leaders.
Daily Beast
White House Says It Has No Record of Who Visited Biden’s Wilmington Home
The White House said on Monday it did not keep visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, squashing House Republicans’ demands to see who had proximity to classified documents recently found at the residence. “Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House counsel’s office said in a statement, according to CNN. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.” The Secret Service also said it did not maintain its own log of visitors. The statement came two days after the White House said it discovered five additional classified documents at the Wilmington home, bringing the total to six.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Biden lawyer who discovered first set of classified documents spoke with federal investigators
President Biden’s personal attorney who discovered a batch of classified materials at the DC think tank that bears Biden’s name has spoken with federal investigators probing the case, according to a report. Patrick Moore, the lawyer the 80-year-old president tasked with cleaning out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, reportedly met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to CNN. The interview came during the Justice Department’s initial phases of the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, the news outlet said on Tuesday. CNN also reported that the interview with...
Daily Beast
New House Oversight Chair Clueless on How Trump’s Docs Mess Is Different
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) seemed unaware Sunday of the differences between the investigations into former President Donald Trump and then-Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, repeatedly using a TV appearance to cite information that even had the anchor seemingly confused. The newly minted chair of the House...
Daily Beast
Chuck Todd Shreds Ron Johnson’s Attempt to Attack Hunter Biden
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tried to stick to GOP talking points during a Meet The Press appearance on Sunday, but moderator Chuck Todd wasn’t having any of it. Todd repeatedly pressed Johnson on the Republican Party’s obsession with investigating Hunter Biden, questioning why the party sought to examine the actions of a private citizen who didn’t appear to have committed a crime.
Daily Beast
Pro Golf Star Threatens CNN, Jake Tapper, and Bob Costas With $450M Suit
PGA-turned-LIV golfer Patrick Reed has threatened to sue CNN, Bloomberg, and several of their stars over the two news outlets’ coverage of ongoing legal battles between the two pro golfing organizations. Conservative attorney Larry Klayman sent both news organizations a letter on Sunday warning them that their recent reporting...
Daily Beast
DeSantis Seeks to Permanently Ban Mask and Vaccine Mandates in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his anti-vaccine stances Tuesday, announcing a series of policy proposals that would permanently prevent public health authorities from instituting outbreak mitigation efforts, including mask or vaccine mandates, passports, and employer vaccination requirements. Previous state policies designed to thwart federal pandemic mitigation efforts—largely expired at this point—are currently set to sunset in June. Speaking at an event called “Permanent Protections Against the Covid-19 Biomedical Security State,” DeSantis said: “When the world lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom's linchpin. These measures will ensure Florida remains this way and will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners.” DeSantis’ push also follows a series of statements in support of COVID-19 vaccination efforts by former President Donald Trump, who on Monday night claimed “I saved 100 million lives worldwide” by fast-tracking the development and distribution of the shots. The Florida state legislature is set to vote on DeSantis’ proposal after they return in March.
Daily Beast
California’s Shadow Senate Campaign Is Already Spilling Out Into the Light
A progressive favorite. The hero of the hashtag Resistance. Capitol Hill’s liberal conscience. The would-be heir to Bernie Sanders’ movement. Hollywood itself might not be able to cast a better set of characters for the Golden State’s marquee coming attraction: the developing race for one of its highly coveted U.S. Senate seats.
Daily Beast
Twitter Quietly Yanks Taliban Officials’ Blue Check Marks
Twitter appears to have quietly removed its $8-a-month blue checkmarks from a handful of Taliban accounts after the Islamic fundamentalist group’s members shelled out to acquire the symbols. The BBC reported on Monday that blue badges had suddenly appeared next to the handles of at least two Taliban officials and four prominent backers in Afghanistan who were not previously verified, giving them “priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies,” according to the platform’s terms of service. As of midday Tuesday, however, there were no longer check marks on the pages of either Hedayatullah Hedayat or Abdul Haq Hammad—the head of the Taliban’s “access to information” department and an official in the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture, respectively. The change in status was first noticed by the New York Post. Hedayat previously had a blue check on his account removed in December, the BBC reported, citing local sources.
Daily Beast
Conservative ‘Freedom Phone’ Backers Turn On Each Other
In the summer of 2021, conservatives aggrieved over Big Tech censorship saw a new smartphone as their savior. Dubbed the “Freedom Phone,” the $500 device was the creation of Bitcoin mogul Erik Finman, who promised customers a phone loaded with conservative apps and free from liberal Silicon Valley influence.
Comments / 2