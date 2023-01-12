ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Shocked scientists discover black hole continually feasting on same stars. ‘Puzzled’

By Brendan Rascius
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q78KY_0kCaZxJ500

New telescope imagery suggests that stars can survive encounters with black holes, a phenomenon that has been modeled but seldom observed, astronomers say.

Using an X-ray telescope orbiting the Earth, astronomers peered 1 billion light-years into deep space and observed black holes partially destroying the same stars over and over, according to the European Space Agency.

“At first, we were absolutely puzzled,” astronomer Thomas Wevers stated in an agency news release. “We had to go back to the drawing board to assess all the possible options to explain the observed behavior.”

When a star veers too close to a black hole, a region in space with inescapably strong gravity, it gets torn apart by “strong tidal forces,” creating stellar debris that the black hole then consumes, the agency stated.

This phenomenon, known as a tidal disruption event, emits a bright flash of light that can be detected via telescope, directing astronomers toward the black holes, which are normally difficult to detect.

The flashes of light, called flares, usually last for several months while a black hole devours a star.

However two new stars have bucked the trend, continuing to shine bright after their first encounter with a black hole, indicating they were not entirely destroyed.

These stars — dimmed but not yet dead — continue to orbit the black hole, creating a pattern of repetitive flares known as a partial tidal disruption event. One of the stars exhibited a new flare roughly every 223 days.

The quick recurrence of flares suggests the stars are encircling the black holes at a very close distance.

Tidal disruption events have been studied for decades by astronomers, according to research published by the Royal Astronomical Society. And partial events, like the two recently observed, have been meticulously simulated.

“It was a very exciting moment when we realized that the model for a repeating tidal disruption event could reproduce the observed data,” Thomas stated.

Astronomers, using a highly sensitive European Photon Imaging Camera, will continue to monitor these stars for partial tidal disruption events. However, there is a chance that the next time they gaze into deep space, they will be met with total darkness, meaning the stars have finally been swallowed whole, the agency stated.

Leftovers from 2,000-year-old feast — and a ‘crockpot’ — unearthed at UK farmstead

Four women asked man for a ride outside Planet Fitness. It was a setup, Texas cops say

Kids didn’t do chores to stepdad’s standards so he left them with bruises, NC cops say

Ancient Roman town — with coins, shackles and even makeup — unearthed in England

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Devo

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
54K+
Followers
996
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy