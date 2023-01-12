Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
How Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart Reconnected on ‘People Get Ready’
Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart played together in a band for roughly two years in the late '60s, enjoying two Top 20 albums and several tours as part of the Jeff Beck Group. But like a great many high-profile bands, success on the outside didn't always translate to the inside. Riddled with disagreement among band members (which also included future Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood), the Jeff Beck Group split up in 1969.
Ian Anderson’s Big Regret Over Frank Zappa
Jethro Tull leader Ian Anderson said one of his biggest regrets was failing to connect with Frank Zappa in 1993. The American icon was dying, and the British prog veteran was one of a group of people asked to make contact. But in a recent interview with Classic Rock, Anderson revealed how he missed the opportunity of a conversation between the two.
Robbie Bachman, Drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, founding drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. The rocker’s death was confirmed by his brother and former bandmate, Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the frontman tweeted. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
25 Years Ago: ‘Half-Baked’ Almost Destroys Dave Chappelle’s Career
Where you stand on Half-Baked probably depends on where you stand on two other things: Dave Chappelle's comedy stylings and stoner comedies in general. If you're a fan of both, then Half-Baked is or should be a rippin' classic; If you're lukewarm on either, then you're probably tempted to write off the movie as ridiculous, underproduced and full of childish gags.
Margot Robbie Reveals Overlap Between Slipknot + Soap Opera Fans on ‘The Graham Norton Show’
In addition to being an Academy Award-nominated actor, Margot Robbie is a diehard metalhead. She just proved her credentials once again on last week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she discussed bonding with the Neighbours fanbase over their love of Slipknot (to the half-joking, half-serious disapproval of fellow actor Cate Blanchett).
Dave Grohl Just Got His Own Comic Book, and It’s Awesome
2023 is quickly turning into the year of Foo Fighters! Just days after the band vowed to carry on (starting with a series of festival appearances), frontman Dave Grohl has been given his own comic book via TidalWave Productions’ Orbit: Dave Grohl. Released this past Wednesday (Jan. 11), it’s...
22 Years Ago: Jason Newsted Leaves Metallica
“It wasn’t easy to walk away from them,” ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted told me almost nine months after he left one of the biggest band in metal on Jan. 17, 2001. “The first couple months were real fucked, and then I slowly came out of my depression and got back on the horse with my new band Echobrain.”
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”
Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country.
Go Behind The Scenes Of Sierra Ferrell’s Grand Ole Opry Debut
Well, this has been a Long Time Coming. One of my all-time favorite artists, Sierra Ferrell, made her Grand Ole Opry Debut in December of 2022, and it was a pretty flawless performance, and the time has come that her behind-the-scenes video is here. These videos are a crowned jewel...
Kenny Loggins Soundtracks ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Super Bowl Beer Ad
Kenny Loggins' "I'm Alright" is used as the soundtrack for some new Caddyshack-inspired Super Bowl ads. One clip recreates the famous scene from the film where groundskeeper Carl Spackler - played by Bill Murray in the 1980 movie and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the new ad - gives a play-by-play of his golf swing. "The crowd is deadly silent," Romo says. "Young Cinderella story happening right in front of our eyes. Former quarterback about to become tournament champion."
How Jerry Cantrell Entered Uncharted Territory With ‘Cut You In’
Despite never officially disbanding, Alice in Chains had become essentially inactive by the end of the '90s, due largely to Layne Staley's debilitating heroin addiction. Still, the grunge titans' specter loomed over guitarist Jerry Cantrell when he released "Cut You In," the lead single from his debut solo album, Boggy Depot, in January 1998.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0