$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New York residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New York residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on New York residents could go even higher, and families are also struggling with their daily expenses.
Are You Automatically Married In New York After Living With Significant Other?
Have you been living with your significant other for a while now? A year or maybe a few years of being under the same roof? Valentine's Day is less than a month away and as the date approaches you may be planning a romantic getaway, an intimate dinner and might even take it to the next level and get engaged.
wdkx.com
Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday
Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Drop A Line! Check Out New York’s Free Fishing Days For 2023
New York State has some of the greatest varieties of fishing opportunities in the country. From world class fly fishing for trout to floating a worm off of a lake dock for crappie, the Empire State has plenty of cool places to drop-a-line! The Department of Environmental Conservation announced "Free Fishing Days" for 2023. The free days are sure to provide the awesome experience of being a New York State angler.
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
New York Governor Hochul Considers Banning Gas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Is The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In New York State
It's Girl Scout Cookie Season in New York! The season runs from now through March 12, 2023. The organization just launched a new flavor, but which is the most popular among New Yorkers?. Girl Scouts Introduce New Cookie Flavor - Raspberry Rally. Raspberry Rally is the latest Girl Scout Cookie...
New York Passes Eligible Tax Break For Crucial Volunteer Corp
There are nearly 100,000 volunteer firefighters in New York State. According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, those volunteers provide service hours that save the citizens of the Empire State over $3.8 billion per year. It's difficult to quantify what those volunteers really saved those that they have served. Then there are the volunteer Ambulance & EMS workers, jobs so stressful their numbers are tumbling each year. In December, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill introduced by D-Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski and state D-Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick that may be a way of keeping those volunteers.
Gas Stoves Banned In New York State? The Governor Might Make This Happen
Just one month ago we reported that the use of an oil, gas or propane heater for your home won't be allowed in New York State in the near future. Those types of furnaces will be phased out of the Empire State and the process could start to take effect within 2 years. But wait, there's more.
Walmart Locations in New York Are About to Change, Are You Prepared?
When I was a kid all of the bags at the grocery store were brown paper bags. We had so many that my sister and I would make book covers out of them and had more than enough left over. Somewhere along the way the question was asked "paper or plastic"? Now you might not have any choice as most bags are being phased out at this retail giant.
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
New York State Trooper Caught in Illegal Sports Gambling Probe, Feds say
A former State Trooper allegedly tipped off people involved in an illegal sports gambling ring while he was a police officer. Once an essential part of policing the western district of New York, former New York State Trooper Thomas J. Loewke has found himself on the wrong side of the law according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York and is now facing years behind bars.
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?
Migrants in New York City have been the recent news over the past several months. This left another segment of the population in the dark as they reached a new record high in October. The Colation for the Homeless said there were 66,000 homeless in the city.
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
