ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Max Muncy breaks silence on Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing, Justin Turner departure

Los Angeles Dodgers’ power-hitting infielder Max Muncy recently discussed a number of topics in an interview with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. Muncy notably commented on the Dodgers’ signing of JD Martinez as well as Justin Turner’s departure. “That one hurt,” Muncy said of Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “With JT (Justin […] The post Max Muncy breaks silence on Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing, Justin Turner departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton enjoy ‘great night’ dining with Mets’ Steve Cohen

Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton were dining with some new friends. The superstar pitcher ate out with Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, after the 39-year-old superstar inked a two-year, $86.7 year deal with the Mets this offseason. Cohen’s wife took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to spread the news of the newfound friendship. “Great night getting to know @justinverlander and @kateupton,” Alex posted alongside a picture of the two couples smiling along with some added Mets logos Verlander and Cohen built a rapport over the offseason, with billionare calling the ace “approachable.” Verlander added Cohen’s initial phone call to woo him to Queens wasn’t about baseball, but rather about getting to know each other. Verlander won a World Series with the Houston Astros, along with a Cy Young award, this past season before heading to New York. He will fill the role of co-ace to Max Scherzer after Jacob deGrom left to sign with the Rangers.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Padres make MLB history with record signing

The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source.  The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool.  He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias.  The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field.  Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate.  While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Scott Boras trashes the Mets for how they handled Carlos Correa

The New York Mets lost out on Carlos Correa, as they had an issue with the star shortstop’s physical. Scott Boras still can’t believe it. Scott Boras did Steve Cohen a personal favor once Carlos Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, calling him up on vacation to strike a deal with Cohen’s New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees make big splash in international free agency

The New York Yankees have made a big investment in their future, signing international free agent Brandon Mayea. The 17-year-old outfielder from Cuba signed a $4.35 million contract with the Yankees. Mayea was ranked as the ninth-best international prospect by MLB Pipeline. He trains with Jaime Ramos in the Dominican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation

Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
ClutchPoints

Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season

Jack Flaherty has dealt with no shortage of injuries in recent years. The St. Louis Cardinals’ star pitcher fought back tears when talking to the media about Adam Wainwright, stating that he wants to be a factor during Wainwright’s final MLB season, per Derrick Goold. “He’s (Wainwright) always been there for me,” Flaherty said. A […] The post Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Mets, Yankees headline Ben Verlander's top-five starting rotations

The hot stove has been burning with high heat since the Houston Astros scorched their way to a World Series title back in November. This offseason, a handful of prominent starting pitchers inked deals with new teams — a list that begins (but hardly ends) with Jacob deGrom signing with the Texas Rangers; Carlos Rodón with the New York Yankees and Justin Verlander with the New York Mets.
Yardbarker

New York Mets sign 3 top international free agents

The New York Mets signed three international free agents yesterday who were all ranked in MLB.com’s top 50 international players list. They added Daiverson Gutierrez, a 17-year-old catcher, who was ranked 27th on the top 50 list MLB.com has. Gutierrez is listed at 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, is from Venezuela, and got a $1.9 million signing bonus with the Mets. The young prospect is well-known for his talent as a right-handed hitter with some power while being a steady player defensively at catcher, having a notable arm. Gutierrez has been lauded for his leadership intangibles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dylan Cease speaks out on potential White Sox contract extension after avoiding arbitration

Dylan Cease enjoyed a terrific 2022 season despite the Chicago White Sox’ overall struggles. Cease, who finished as an AL Cy Young finalist, recently discussed a potential White Sox contract extension, per Scott Merkin. “I would always be open to something that’s a fair, good deal,” Cease said. Merkin also reported that Cease said he […] The post Dylan Cease speaks out on potential White Sox contract extension after avoiding arbitration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Why Aaron Judge won’t wear captain’s patch on Yankees uniform in 2023

Aaron Judge, who was recently named Captain of the New York Yankees, will not wear the captain’s patch on his uniform in 2023, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “No, we don’t do that here,” Judge said in reference to wearing the “C” on his Yankees jersey. Hoch revealed that Derek Jeter and other Yankees’ captains didn’t […] The post Why Aaron Judge won’t wear captain’s patch on Yankees uniform in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets’ riskiest MLB offseason move

Anytime a team hands out multi-million dollar contracts as the New York Mets have done in abundance this offseason, there’s risk involved. But which recent deal should they be most concerned about? We’ll examine the Mets riskiest offseason move this offseason. Of course, Mets owner Steve Cohen knows...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy