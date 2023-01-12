Read full article on original website
Related
WFAN host has insane Josh Donaldson trade proposal Yankees fans will love
The New York Yankees, unfortunately, will continue to face the biggest obstacle of their offseason. They’re reportedly looking to move on from Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks, but nobody is interested in acquiring either of them. Doesn’t really seem like an obstacle, actually. Just seems like the Yankees are...
Max Muncy breaks silence on Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing, Justin Turner departure
Los Angeles Dodgers’ power-hitting infielder Max Muncy recently discussed a number of topics in an interview with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. Muncy notably commented on the Dodgers’ signing of JD Martinez as well as Justin Turner’s departure. “That one hurt,” Muncy said of Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “With JT (Justin […] The post Max Muncy breaks silence on Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing, Justin Turner departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander, Kate Upton enjoy ‘great night’ dining with Mets’ Steve Cohen
Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton were dining with some new friends. The superstar pitcher ate out with Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, after the 39-year-old superstar inked a two-year, $86.7 year deal with the Mets this offseason. Cohen’s wife took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to spread the news of the newfound friendship. “Great night getting to know @justinverlander and @kateupton,” Alex posted alongside a picture of the two couples smiling along with some added Mets logos Verlander and Cohen built a rapport over the offseason, with billionare calling the ace “approachable.” Verlander added Cohen’s initial phone call to woo him to Queens wasn’t about baseball, but rather about getting to know each other. Verlander won a World Series with the Houston Astros, along with a Cy Young award, this past season before heading to New York. He will fill the role of co-ace to Max Scherzer after Jacob deGrom left to sign with the Rangers.
Padres make MLB history with record signing
The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
A-Rod’s welcome message to Carlos Correa will hit Yankees fans strangely
During the endgame of Carlos Correa’s 2022-23 free agency (Parts III and IV of a two-year saga), we heard plenty about the shortstop’s interest in the New York Yankees, as well as the generalities of the New York City lifestyle. According to Jon Heyman, in the wake of...
Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million
As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source. The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool. He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias. The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field. Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate. While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
Scott Boras trashes the Mets for how they handled Carlos Correa
The New York Mets lost out on Carlos Correa, as they had an issue with the star shortstop’s physical. Scott Boras still can’t believe it. Scott Boras did Steve Cohen a personal favor once Carlos Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, calling him up on vacation to strike a deal with Cohen’s New York Mets.
The most important thing about Yankees first-rounder Spencer Jones’ pro debut
The New York Yankees, in the midst of a championship window, should not base their roster-building strategy around young players hopefully being ready to contribute two years down the line — at which point newer, younger players will have already replaced them in the dream pecking order. That said,...
Yankees make big splash in international free agency
The New York Yankees have made a big investment in their future, signing international free agent Brandon Mayea. The 17-year-old outfielder from Cuba signed a $4.35 million contract with the Yankees. Mayea was ranked as the ninth-best international prospect by MLB Pipeline. He trains with Jaime Ramos in the Dominican...
Yankees to sign Cuban OF Brando Mayea for $4.4 million: Report
Mayea is “a premium athlete with advanced tools for his age” with “uncommon bat speed and power,” per MLB.com, and has drawn comparisons to Gary Sheffield in that regard.
Yankees News: NYY secure top international prospect, Bryan Reynolds update, Frankie Montas
Well, the New York Yankees have done it. They made a free agency signing in the year 2023. To all the haters who said it wouldn’t be possible, this one’s for you! Kidding. Well, kind of. Sunday was the beginning of the international signing period and the Yanks wasted no time.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
David Cone pulls perfect Cashman quote to endorse Yankees’ recent moves
Despite the New York Yankees “running it back” long-term with both Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone this offseason, below the surface, the team clearly had some designs all along of installing a few supplementary load-bearing beams. This past week, New York imported three-time World Series champion (and former...
Yardbarker
Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation
Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season
Jack Flaherty has dealt with no shortage of injuries in recent years. The St. Louis Cardinals’ star pitcher fought back tears when talking to the media about Adam Wainwright, stating that he wants to be a factor during Wainwright’s final MLB season, per Derrick Goold. “He’s (Wainwright) always been there for me,” Flaherty said. A […] The post Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Mets, Yankees headline Ben Verlander's top-five starting rotations
The hot stove has been burning with high heat since the Houston Astros scorched their way to a World Series title back in November. This offseason, a handful of prominent starting pitchers inked deals with new teams — a list that begins (but hardly ends) with Jacob deGrom signing with the Texas Rangers; Carlos Rodón with the New York Yankees and Justin Verlander with the New York Mets.
Yardbarker
New York Mets sign 3 top international free agents
The New York Mets signed three international free agents yesterday who were all ranked in MLB.com’s top 50 international players list. They added Daiverson Gutierrez, a 17-year-old catcher, who was ranked 27th on the top 50 list MLB.com has. Gutierrez is listed at 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, is from Venezuela, and got a $1.9 million signing bonus with the Mets. The young prospect is well-known for his talent as a right-handed hitter with some power while being a steady player defensively at catcher, having a notable arm. Gutierrez has been lauded for his leadership intangibles.
Dylan Cease speaks out on potential White Sox contract extension after avoiding arbitration
Dylan Cease enjoyed a terrific 2022 season despite the Chicago White Sox’ overall struggles. Cease, who finished as an AL Cy Young finalist, recently discussed a potential White Sox contract extension, per Scott Merkin. “I would always be open to something that’s a fair, good deal,” Cease said. Merkin also reported that Cease said he […] The post Dylan Cease speaks out on potential White Sox contract extension after avoiding arbitration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Aaron Judge won’t wear captain’s patch on Yankees uniform in 2023
Aaron Judge, who was recently named Captain of the New York Yankees, will not wear the captain’s patch on his uniform in 2023, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “No, we don’t do that here,” Judge said in reference to wearing the “C” on his Yankees jersey. Hoch revealed that Derek Jeter and other Yankees’ captains didn’t […] The post Why Aaron Judge won’t wear captain’s patch on Yankees uniform in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ riskiest MLB offseason move
Anytime a team hands out multi-million dollar contracts as the New York Mets have done in abundance this offseason, there’s risk involved. But which recent deal should they be most concerned about? We’ll examine the Mets riskiest offseason move this offseason. Of course, Mets owner Steve Cohen knows...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0