Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average — which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
HB 1497 , patroned by Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler, would amend a current Virginia law that established a “goal” of paying teachers above the national average, turning the recommendation into a mandate.Virginia, D.C. ranked as worst two places for teacher pay
According to Salary.com, the average teacher pay in the United States is $55,873. The same site lists the average teachers salary in Virginia at $55,538 — just a few dollars less.
Virginia is nevertheless ranked as one of the worst states for teacher pay , primarily because the cost of living is much higher than in other low-paying states.
The bill would still likely have a large impact, because teacher pay in Virginia varies widely by locality. A 2017 report found that starting teacher salaries in Smyth County averaged just $32,300, while starting pay in wealthy Arlington County was $48,228 — a gap of over $15,000 a year.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 9