Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
KWQC
Group Violence Intervention program update
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This INSI6HT focuses on the effectiveness of the Group Violence Intervention program. Back in July, the show spoke with Davenport Police and city leaders about this initiative that was created with the goal of lowering the rates of violent crime. This show provides an update of the...
KWQC
Real Estate Update: Navigate Realty Discusses Home Inspections and More
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justin Landwehr from Navigate Realty discusses the current condition of the real estate market in the QCA, what to look forward to this spring, and a checklist that sellers should keep in mind. Navigate Realty Information:. Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212. Phone: 563-363-3100. Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/
KWQC
Muscatine police K9 gets body armor donation
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police K9 Dexter gets body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donation. K9 Dexter got a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois, according to a media release. The vest is embroidered to say, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
KWQC
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa Insurance Division’s...
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
KWQC
Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested. Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Long-Term Care Insurance
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - President Brian Nauman, The Advisory Group and Gwen Tombergs, owner at Start Living QC discuss long-term care insurance, what it is, why it’s important and available options to make a plan. The Advisory Group, Inc. Information:. Address: 2210 East 52 Street. Phone: 563-388-4767. Website: https://www.planmember.com/theadvisorygroup/
KWQC
Quirky retailer Raygun opens downtown Davenport store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Mayers, Raygun, highlights the vast array of products carried in the retail store (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke...
KWQC
Eastern Iowa Baking Company
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC)--Learn more about the pastries and high-quality sweet treats made at Eastern Iowa Baking Company, 300 North 2nd Street, Eldridge. Phill Groh of Eastern Iowa Baking Company is the guest featuring some of the delectable items you can find at the old-fashioned type of bakery. For more information,...
KWQC
Country Morning Coffee Cafe’ and Roasting Shop
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years. August Wolfe, who runs the Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, talks about the coffee company’s history, retail products (available all over the region), and the cafe location at 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee.
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: The Spas At Orion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amy Anderson, Director of The Spas At Orion and Heather Tucker, esthetician and nail technician, discuss the services that the spa provides and how these self-care services can have many additional health benefits. The Spas At Orion Information:. Location- 3940 Elmore Ave. Website- www.thespasatorion.com. Phone- 563-600-7727.
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
KWQC
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
KWQC
‘Teacher of the Week’: B100 shares how you can make a nomination
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s no secret that there’s some pretty amazing teachers across the QCA and TV6′s Morgan Ottier talked with one local radio station about how their program is shining a spotlight on teachers across the QCA viewing area. Connor Kenny and Sarah Stringer from...
KWQC
Dating tips from a modern matchmaker
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Laura Jacobs is a matchmaker and modern dating coach, and has a reputation for giving practical tips and no-nonsense advice. Visit Laura Jacobs’ website at www.moderndatingcoach.com or email her at Laura@Moderndatingcoach.com.
KWQC
Siren Shop Reuse Art Supply Store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heidi Sallows introduces details about Siren Ship’s mission and the recently-opened, new Village of East Davenport location at 1019 Mound Street, Suite 202 and 203. For more information about the reuse art supply store serving teachers and students, visit https://muralsoup.com/ or call 309-781-2891. To contact via...
KWQC
Warren County man facing weapons, drug charges
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Warren County man is facing charges after deputies say he took off during an attempted traffic stop and had a gun and methamphetamine. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Warren County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on Illinois Route 116 near 130th Street.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
Comments / 4