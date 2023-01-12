While it would be foolish to suggest we've reached the endpoint of reboot culture, HBO Max's animated series Velma at least gives the impression we're at a moment of high anxiety about how to do a reboot right. Mindy Kaling’s reimagined origin story of the Hanna-Barbera Scooby-Doo series, Velma is focused on Velma Dinkley (voiced by Kaling), the gang's bespectacled, turtleneck-sweater-clad smartypants. That’s a clever entry point for a reboot series, especially one that wants to be as comedic as this show clearly does. Her status as the least obviously campy member of the Scooby-Doo gang makes her, ironically, the best suited to a postmodern campy take on the character. And her longtime status as a queer icon offers a ton of potential in a reimagined setting. Velma was only canonically confirmed as queer in last fall's Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo, but there's obviously a lot of ground that a show like Velma can cover. And because Kaling has so much to work with here, it's frustrating to watch the show nervously wink at its audience, assuring them that what they're watching is smarter than the IP-mining trend that birthed it. It would be a better series if it could just calm down.

