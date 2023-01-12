Read full article on original website
The Golden Globes Are Back: Here's Who Will Win in the TV Categories
After a year off of television following a string of scandals that plagued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globe Awards return to NBC on January 10. Traditionally, the Globes have been seen as one of the major precursor awards on the road to the Academy Awards. But they have also set themselves apart from the Oscars by handing out awards for movies and television. The Globes' movie categories, while often unpredictable, at least exist within the greater narrative of movie awards season. Their TV awards, however, are truly enigmatic.
Mayfair Witches Suffers from Proximity to a Better Anne Rice Show
AMC has decided to go all-in on Anne Rice's supernatural legacy, which, in a way, is heartening. In a world of oft-uninspired genre storytelling, Rice's French Quarter-dwelling, lusty, amoral, supernatural characters have always felt uniquely hers. Last year's adaptation of Interview with the Vampire was a thrilling visit to her world, as sexy and dangerous and morally ambiguous a show as the Vampire Chronicles deserved. Now, with Mayfair Witches, the network attempts to build on that success to create what it's calling "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.” Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels, this new series would ideally help a well-reviewed show like Interview become part of a full-fledged TV franchise. Of course, that puts pressure on it to deliver something equally thrilling, and unfortunately, based on the five episodes that screened for critics, it falls short.
HBO Max's Velma Gets January Release Date
Mindy Kaling's Velma series is coming to HBO Max in January. The streamer announced that the Scooby-Doo spin-off would debut on the platform in the new year as part of its 'What's New in January' list. Created by Kaling, the series features the voices of Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) as Fred, Shaggy, and Daphne respectively, with Kaling lending her voice to the titular character.
In 2022, Ayo Edebiri Owned Insecurity on the Small Screen
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. In the eye of the hurricane that was the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney was anything but calm. She was, at turns, eager, nervous, perturbed, impatient, and under siege. Equal parts thrilled to get to work with a chef as talented as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and frustrated that the chaos of the kitchen wasn't letting her show her own talent, Sydney was a necessary counterpart to Carmy's tortured familial angst in The Bear. The show doesn't work without the two of them pressing on each other to be better, and given White's rather ferocious capabilities as an actor, Edebiri had quite the task to hold up her end of the bargain.
The Last of Us: Who's Who in HBO's Video Game Adaptation
After The White Lotus and House of the Dragon dominated Sunday night viewing in 2022, HBO is hoping to keep its streak of appointment television going with The Last of Us. And from what we've seen of it, that seems entirely possible. Based on the acclaimed video game that’s been praised in some circles as the greatest game of all time, this adaptation comes from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and the video game's creative director Neil Druckmann. The series is set in the aftermath of a global apocalypse where a mutated Cordyceps fungus ravaged the world's population and turned the infected into zombie-esque hive-mind killing machines. One man is tasked with bringing a young girl across the country to safety and possibly to save humanity. The word "harrowing" is used in just about every commentary about the game, so this should be a gripping good time.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Jeff Hiller's Breakthrough Year Ran the Gamut from Queer Empathy to Queer Terror
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. As TV shows increasingly clear the rather low bar we've set for LGBTQ+ inclusion, our expectations for the types of queer characters we see on screen continue to grow. There is no one way to be gay in real life, and it's only fair that that should be reflected on TV as well. Which is why it was so thrilling to watch the sheer expanse of queer terrain that Jeff Hiller covered in his two most notable performances: as Joel, the small-town Kansas church minister on Somebody Somewhere and as Mr. Whitely, the terrifyingly baroque serial killer on the latest season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. Trying to find common ground for these characters is satisfyingly hard to do, but there's something to be said for the way Hiller imbues in them a kind of gay alienation that is both era-appropriate for each show and also somewhat timeless.
HBO Max's Velma Can't Stop Apologizing for Itself
While it would be foolish to suggest we've reached the endpoint of reboot culture, HBO Max's animated series Velma at least gives the impression we're at a moment of high anxiety about how to do a reboot right. Mindy Kaling’s reimagined origin story of the Hanna-Barbera Scooby-Doo series, Velma is focused on Velma Dinkley (voiced by Kaling), the gang's bespectacled, turtleneck-sweater-clad smartypants. That’s a clever entry point for a reboot series, especially one that wants to be as comedic as this show clearly does. Her status as the least obviously campy member of the Scooby-Doo gang makes her, ironically, the best suited to a postmodern campy take on the character. And her longtime status as a queer icon offers a ton of potential in a reimagined setting. Velma was only canonically confirmed as queer in last fall's Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo, but there's obviously a lot of ground that a show like Velma can cover. And because Kaling has so much to work with here, it's frustrating to watch the show nervously wink at its audience, assuring them that what they're watching is smarter than the IP-mining trend that birthed it. It would be a better series if it could just calm down.
Claire Danes’ Genius Shines Through In the Penultimate Episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble
Claire Danes is not a revelation in Fleishman is in Trouble. She doesn’t use the role of recently divorced theatrical agent Rachel Fleishman to remake herself as a performer. In fact, her work in FX’s sensational limited series, whose penultimate episode airs December 22, draws so obviously on her familiar skill set that even those who haven’t seen it can predict some of its ingredients: a trembling chin that dissolves into a full-faced cry; a tilted head and closed-lip smile; a bark of laughter that mixes mania with joy.
The Gang is Back in the Latest Trailer for That '90s Show
That '90s Show is getting the gang back together. The latest trailer for the That '70s Show sequel brings back original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and more. The first teaser for the series saw Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return in their iconic roles and introduced viewers to the young new cast members taking over the basement, including Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Haverda stars as Leia, daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon).
Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff
Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
Gina Rodriguez ABC Comedy Not Dead Yet Sets Premiere Date
Not Dead Yet will soon be alive and well on ABC. The comedy, created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson (This Is Us, The Real O'Neals) stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Nell Serrano, "a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source."
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023
It’s a new calendar year and that means plenty of new content for us to stream, binge, and catch up on over the next 12 months. There are plenty of shows to choose from in this mad, content-filled world, but what’s actually worth your time?. Fear not, Primetimer's...
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Is a Beautiful End for a Gen X Classic
Premiering December 22 on Peacock, The Best Man: The Final Chapters does more than revisit a group of beloved characters as they grapple with middle age. This limited series also extends one of Black cinema’s most enduring legacies. Back in 1999, Malcolm Lee was only 29 years old when...
From Mandalore to the Grishaverse: Our Guide to the Best Genre TV in 2023
While 2022 was a banner year for prestige TV, genre releases may reign supreme in 2023. Sparking off the year is HBO's highly-anticipated video game adaptation of The Last of Us, which follows two survivors — played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — of a zombie apocalypse. There are also new seasons of fan-favorite shows to look forward to, as well as the final chapter of M. Night Shyamalan's eerie horror series Servant on Apple TV+.
The Golden Globes Made the Case for Their Return With This Year's Ceremony
By the time we'd gotten to the first commercial break, the 2023 Golden Globes had already proven why, warts and all, it was worth it to broadcast the ceremony once more. The Globes returned to NBC on Tuesday night after a year off of television, due to a series of scandals that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Globes, would rather everybody forget about. Host Jerrod Carmichael wasn't going let that happen, stating frankly in his opening remarks that getting this high-profile gig and its accompanying fat paycheck didn't mean he was going to sweep the HFPA's shameful record of not including any Black members under the rug. Carmichael's monologue was unsparing but not gratuitous, and he ended it with what seemed like a sincere shift in perspective. Looking out into the room full of "incredible artists," Carmichael concluded that despite the HFPA's past, "this is an evening that we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these."
It's Jackie Hoffman Versus the Pink Ladies in Grease Spinoff Teaser
Fresh off helping Dave Bautista solve Fibonacci riddles in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Jackie Hoffman, New York theater actress extraordinaire, is now lecturing the young women of Rydell High on proper behavior in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Paramount+ debuted the teaser trailer today at the show's panel at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour. Hoffman's Principal McGee isn't the lead of the new series — that would be the titular Pink Ladies, Jane (Marisa Davila), Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) — but her warning that "a girl's reputation is all that she has" certainly puts her at odds with the burgeoning bad girls of Rydell.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ends The Streak of Great Prequels
Spraying as much gore as a medieval chicken, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series designed to expand the dark-fantasy universe of The Witcher. Pity that the tale is so derivative, held back by the standard beats (and beatdowns) of the post-Games of Thrones sword-and-sorcery genre. In an era of excellent prequels, it proves how wrong these brand extensions can go.
5 of the Best Animated Shows Based on Video Games You Can Watch Right Now
There’s always been a lot of overlap between the worlds of video games and animated television, and the two mediums continue to operate close to each other — animators are important in video games too, after all. The tie-in show or adaptation isn’t just a novelty, it’s a key part of how audiences have interacted with animated television made both domestically and overseas. It was Pokémon, after all, that helped open the door for more anime to find widespread success in households outside of Japan.
With 1923, Taylor Sheridan Gets Awfully Close to Camp
The premiere of 1923 is very, very serious. Every cowboy in this Yellowstone prequel is in a life-or-death struggle with the Montana mountains or a feisty flock of sheep. Every mud-splattered lady burns with loneliness as she balances her need for a man’s affection with the chores that need doing. And of course, every character who’s part of a subplot about an African safari is in danger of being eaten by a pair of leopards that have developed a taste for human flesh.
