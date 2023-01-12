Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Trump on the possibility of Ron DeSantis running against him in 2024: 'We'll handle that the way I handle things'
Former President Donald Trump during a podcast Monday sent a warning to Ron DeSantis. Trump said he had heard DeSantis "might want to run" against him. "So we'll handle that the way I handle things," Trump said. On Monday, former President Donald Trump phoned into the conservative podcast "The Water...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK Day speech
President Biden on Monday called Republicans “fiscally demented” and knocked GOP priorities during the keynote speech at the National Action Network’s (NAN) annual breakfast to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “They’re gonna talk about big-spending Democrats again. Guess what? I reduced the deficit last year $350...
U.S. House Republicans’ investigation threat would have appalled Sen. Frank Church | Opinion
As the Republican Party takes tenuous control of the U.S. House of Representatives, senior Republican representatives have vowed to use their new power to launch multiple investigations into pretty much every day of the Biden Presidency. In a clumsy effort to elevate partisan impulse into actual strategy, Speaker-in-waiting McCarthy has...
Putin praises 'positive dynamic' in Ukraine war after Russian missile strikes apartment building, kills 23
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the "positive dynamic" of his ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Sunday after a Russian missile strike killed 23 people in a Dnipro apartment building. The Dnipro attack was part of a wave of missile strikes Russia launched into Ukraine this weekend. First responders spent hours...
Russia’s Dnipro strike exposes holes in Ukrainian defense system
A Russian missile strike over the weekend at an apartment complex in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro exposed a weakness in Ukraine’s air defenses, just as many fear more brutal Russian attacks are on the horizon. The Dnipro strike killed 45 people, including six children, and injured another...
