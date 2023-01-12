ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, GA

The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
41nbc.com

Staying warm and cloudy Wednesday

We have been dealing with showers across Middle Georgia this evening, but those are slowly coming to an end. Overnight, patchy dense fog will start to form, lowering visibilities. A Dense Fog Advisory has already been issued for Middle Georgia until 11am Wednesday. Clouds will be hanging around for most...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement. Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr....
MACON, GA
WMAZ

National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 5 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
GRIFFIN, GA
11Alive

Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia

After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
MAYFIELD, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal fire in Crawford County leaves 2 dead

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday morning, around 7:10 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a structure fire at 5958 Whitaker Road that left 2 dead. When deputies and the fire department arrived at the scene, they discovered 2 bodies in the fire– those...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA

