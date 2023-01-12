ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares decline as Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, contrary to speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Seoul, Hong Kong...

