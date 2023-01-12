ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Man facing charges after he allegedly shot into Conway home with 6 people inside

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after Conway police said he was involved in a shooting in October.

Jamarion Sherman, of Conway, has been charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sherman was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center the morning of Jan. 10 and released the same day. Sherman was arrested by the Conway Police Department.

Sherman allegedly shot into a home on Holly Loop in Conway with the intention of harming people, according to arrest warrants. At the time of the shooting on Oct. 31, there were six people at the residence.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt or what led to the shooting.

Sherman’s bail was set at $65,000.

Judy Linke
5d ago

This happened FIVE houses down from me in our once peaceful community. We deserve to feel safe again. Our system is jacked.

Reply
