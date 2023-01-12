Read full article on original website
Ludlow Selectboard reviews skate park bids
LUDLOW, Vt. – During the Jan. 9 meeting the Ludlow Selectboard reviewed the three bids received in response to the request for proposal (RFP) for a new skatepark to be built in Dorsey Park. The already formed skatepark committee informed the meeting, led by board member Justin Hyjek. The town has raised about $235,000 for this cause over the years, with $15,000 having already been spent on demolition of the pre-existing park, and $190,000 coming soon in a grant the board anticipates receiving. The previous park was about 7000 square feet. The board is hoping to rebuild the park in two phases, with a larger more complete first phase, and a less extensive second phase later.
Sheriff-Elect Ryan Palmer presents his plans for the department to the Cavendish Selectboard
CAVENDISH, Vt. – At the Jan. 9 Cavendish Selectboard meeting, Town Manager Brendan McNamara invited Windsor County Sheriff-Elect Ryan Palmer to present an overview of the expanding role of sheriff department services in town. Confirming his term will begin Feb. 1, Palmer outlined how the department will be evolving...
Cavendish Selectboard reviews annual town budget
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish Town Manager Brendan McNamara, having reviewed last year’s (FY22) town budget, announced at the Jan. 11 budget meeting that the audit was still ongoing, but it looked as if the town could expect a $40,000 deficit. In part due to “a horrendous mud season,” the cost for gravel was higher than estimated, and most large expenses went to the highway department for equipment repairs. McNamara relayed that the trucks are getting older, and they’ve been considering leasing rather than buying several new vehicles at once, as other towns in the area have done. McNamara suggested adding the cost to the upcoming, FY24 budget. He said there could be a long waiting period to purchase new vehicles, so he’d like to start looking at options fairly soon.
New services at Springfield Library
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Friends of Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) have purchased a pass to Fairbanks Museum to add to the library’s collection. When borrowed by library cardholders, the pass will allow individuals and families (two adults and your children under 17 years old) to enjoy free admission to the museum during regularly scheduled open hours, free admission to the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium for regularly scheduled presentations, and free admission to all special exhibits, including the native butterfly house (June – August). A list of all library passes can be found at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/get-a-family-pass-museums. Springfield residents and taxpayers are eligible for free library cards. Non-residents can purchase an annual membership for fifty dollars and enjoy all that the library has to offer.
Louis E. Roby, 1950-2022 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Louis E. Roby, 72, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. He was born Nov. 18, 1950 in West Stewartstown, N.H. He attended schools in Ludlow, Vt. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Louis worked with Long’s...
Ralph Alwyn Hodgkins, 1933-2023 🇺🇸
WALPOLE, N.H. – Ralph A. Hodgkins of Walpole, N.H. died at his home in Walpole on Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Walpole, N.H. on August 26, 1933. The son of Alwyn and Doris (Boudrieau) Hodgkins. Ralph graduated from Bellows Falls High School class of 1951. He then joined the navy, serving two years on the USS Kula Gulf Aircraft Carrier and then two years on the USS Valcour as a First-Class Radioman. On his discharge in 1956, he joined his father in forming A. R. Hodgkins & Son, which became Hodgkins & Sons Inc. In October of 1955, he met Gloria H. LaRoche on a blind date set up by his brother and her sister. Love at first meeting. They were married on June 2, 1956 and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. He is survived by his wife Gloria and their four sons Dana and his wife Kathryn, Roger and his wife Beth, Kevin and his wife Carol, and John and his wife Suzanne, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
Patricia Kiniry LaRoche, 1932 – 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Patricia was born in Springfield, Vt. to Bernard and Gladys Ward on Nov. 9, 1932. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1951 and attended the University of Vermont for a short time. She met our Dad, George Kiniry, in 1953 and they were married in 1955. After raising their seven children, she went to work at Jones and Lamson for many years as a key punch operator. She also worked at Bryant Grinder when Jones and Lamson closed. Pat (as she liked to be called) enjoyed painting and word search puzzles. Each one of her children was blessed with a painting she painted several years ago. She will always be remembered for her gingerbread cookies, the recipe was handed down to her by her mother, Grammy Ward, and will always be known as “Grammy cookies.”
Full online edition: The Shopper 01-18-23
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Twin Falls Training center offers gymnastics for all ages; Maebelline’s opens in Springfield; Trustees on water projects; and Fifth Annual Loyalty Program raffle winners. Every publication also has Arts...
Joyce M. Waite, 1930-2023
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Joyce M. Waite, 92, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 17, 1930 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Ernest and Florence (Holt) McCormack. She attended Springfield Schools and graduated from Springfield High School class of 1947.
Maebelline’s
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Maebelline’s, located at 12 Clinton St., is Springfield’s newest restaurant, serving a full line of breakfast and lunch options, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options. In the new year, they have added Monday hours in addition to their previous hours of 7 a.m. -2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Join Neighborhood Connections for a Private Showing of a “Man Called Otto”
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Join your neighbors aboard the Mountain Town Connector, Neighborhood Connections’ transportation van, on Saturday, Jan. 21, to enjoy Tom Hanks in “A Man Called Otto” at the Springfield Theater. This is a private movie showing, followed by lunch. There is no charge for this service.
