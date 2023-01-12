WALPOLE, N.H. – Ralph A. Hodgkins of Walpole, N.H. died at his home in Walpole on Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Walpole, N.H. on August 26, 1933. The son of Alwyn and Doris (Boudrieau) Hodgkins. Ralph graduated from Bellows Falls High School class of 1951. He then joined the navy, serving two years on the USS Kula Gulf Aircraft Carrier and then two years on the USS Valcour as a First-Class Radioman. On his discharge in 1956, he joined his father in forming A. R. Hodgkins & Son, which became Hodgkins & Sons Inc. In October of 1955, he met Gloria H. LaRoche on a blind date set up by his brother and her sister. Love at first meeting. They were married on June 2, 1956 and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. He is survived by his wife Gloria and their four sons Dana and his wife Kathryn, Roger and his wife Beth, Kevin and his wife Carol, and John and his wife Suzanne, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

