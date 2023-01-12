ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council

SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Thousands of San Antontians gather for 36th annual MLK March

Thousands of San Antonians gathered Monday, January 16 for the return of the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, including local leaders, Uvalde families and many other Texans from near and far. The march was virtual the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The annual event is organized by the San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission and has been named one of the largest MLK marches in the nation.  Here are photos from the 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in San Antonio:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio set to hold the largest MLK march in the nation

After a two-year absence, the Martin Luther King march in San Antonio returns tomorrow, and once again, it is expected to be the largest march in the United States. This year's MLK march is the 36th, and officials are predicting in excess of 400,000 people are expected to fill the streets of San Antonio’s East Side on Monday. The march, which runs from MLK Jr. Academy to Pittman-Sullivan Park, attracts people from across the nation to San Antonio to participate.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

