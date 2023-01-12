Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval tenders resignation
SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning. The related video above was originally published November 15, 2022. In a statement on Facebook she said:. Dear Neighbors,. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as...
news4sanantonio.com
District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council
SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
KSAT 12
Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
Thousands of San Antontians gather for 36th annual MLK March
Thousands of San Antonians gathered Monday, January 16 for the return of the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, including local leaders, Uvalde families and many other Texans from near and far. The march was virtual the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event is organized by the San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission and has been named one of the largest MLK marches in the nation. Here are photos from the 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in San Antonio:
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
San Antonio set to hold the largest MLK march in the nation
After a two-year absence, the Martin Luther King march in San Antonio returns tomorrow, and once again, it is expected to be the largest march in the United States. This year's MLK march is the 36th, and officials are predicting in excess of 400,000 people are expected to fill the streets of San Antonio’s East Side on Monday. The march, which runs from MLK Jr. Academy to Pittman-Sullivan Park, attracts people from across the nation to San Antonio to participate.
Video captures gunshots during San Antonio takeover on I-10
The San Antonio Police Department said it caused a four-car crash.
WATCH: Puro San Antonio flea market is party central year-round
We're here for a good time after all.
Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites
Avid food lovers may be interested in investigating the historical basis for Carriqui's South Texas-centric menu.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.
In San Antonio, we love our food. Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio, the best breakfast tacos, and also the best pizzas in San Antonio.
MySanAntonio
Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
foxsanantonio.com
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools
South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
Family-friendly Big'z Burger Joint opens in place of UTSA bar The Well
Big'z brings juicy burgers and family-friendly vibes to old bar space.
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK
MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.
Why New Orleans is the best weekend getaway from San Antonio
Let the good times roll in The Big Easy.
San Antonio's huge Martin Luther King Jr. march to make 2023 comeback
On average, there have been more than 300,000 participants.
Kickoff San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with Stampede 5k run
Get out your boots tennis shoes.
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Guess the rent of this one-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Stone Oak
The listing claims its a 'great deal.'
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 5