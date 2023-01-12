Police: Resident shoots intruder during Pocatello home invasion

POCATELLO—An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city’s north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said.

The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said.

The suspects were confronted by the man who resides at the home and he subsequently shot one of the suspects, police said.

Both suspects then ran from the home. The wounded suspect was located by police minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue, authorities said.

He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center and was then airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City for further treatment, authorities said.

The wounded suspect’s name has not been released but police said he is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for his accomplice. Authorities believe they know the second suspect’s identity but anyone with information about the home invasion should contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.

No weapons were found on the wounded suspect when he was located by officers and police said they are not sure if the suspects were armed during the home invasion.

McKinley Avenue and West Griffith Road were temporarily shut down by police as they investigated the home invasion.

The incident remains under investigation but Pocatello police said there is currently no threat to the public.