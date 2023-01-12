ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Police: Resident shoots intruder during Pocatello home invasion

By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGPGc_0kCaWqWJ00

POCATELLO—An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city’s north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said.

The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said.

The suspects were confronted by the man who resides at the home and he subsequently shot one of the suspects, police said.

Both suspects then ran from the home. The wounded suspect was located by police minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue, authorities said.

He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center and was then airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City for further treatment, authorities said.

The wounded suspect’s name has not been released but police said he is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for his accomplice. Authorities believe they know the second suspect’s identity but anyone with information about the home invasion should contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.

No weapons were found on the wounded suspect when he was located by officers and police said they are not sure if the suspects were armed during the home invasion.

McKinley Avenue and West Griffith Road were temporarily shut down by police as they investigated the home invasion.

The incident remains under investigation but Pocatello police said there is currently no threat to the public.

Comments / 3

Mark Holt
4d ago

well if the judicial system fails , you'll have this. people are tire of being victimized ...

Reply
4
Related
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot

Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Single Vehicle Crash in Bannock County Sends Two to the Hospital

Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Bannock County. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old man from Midvale, Utah was southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 27. The driver lost control of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma which rolled into the median and came to...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Crash cleared near Arimo

ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area. Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.
ARIMO, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello

POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man shot at north Pocatello home

POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees

POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced to prison for raping vulnerable adult

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a vulnerable adult. Charles Thomas Drane, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two years and six months and a maximum of 13 and a half years in prison.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Shore, Sharon Lois

Sharon Shore Lois Shore Sharon Lois Shore, 84, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully on January 14 at a local care facility. Sharon was born June 19, 1938 in Springfield, Illinois to Richard Hughes Shank and Edna Lois Birnbaum. Growing up, Sharon lived in several different states across the west and mid-west due to her father's job. She met her husband Carey Shore in Grand Junction, CO. The two were married on December 18, 1962. After beginning their marriage in Moab, UT, the two settled in Pocatello in 1965. They had two children who they raised in Pocatello. While raising her family, Sharon was involved in the Pocatello United Methodist Church, volunteering regularly in the church office. In her later years, Sharon worked as a transcriptionist for the FBI. However, her favorite role in life was mother and caregiver to her children, her grandchildren, and her dogs. She found great joy when her family was together enjoying food, games, and summer vacations. Sharon is survived by her son Michael David Shore (Chubbuck, ID), her daughter, Victoria Lynn Shore Weaver (Spokane, WA) and her 6 grandchildren. She is now joyfully reunited with those who preceded her in death: her father Richard Hughes Shank, her mother Edna Lois Birnbaum Shank, and her brother David Wallace Shank. The family would like to thank the wonderful care teams who showed such loving kindness to Sharon in the final weeks of her life at Bingham Memorial Hospital, Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center, The Gables Memory Care Facility, the ER team at Portneuf Medical Center, and Heritage Home Health & Hospice. We also thank Dr. John Fenstermaker, Gus Blad FNP-BC, and Alex Morrison for the loving care they gave to Sharon.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local runaway girl found safe

UPDATE Runaway juvenile Mya “Mal” Later has been located and returned home safely. The Chubbuck Police Department thanks everyone in our community for the tips we received and for sharing this message. ORIGINAL STORY The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after falling off roof

Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after he allegedly steals car at gas station, totals it and runs away

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old is facing a felony grand theft charge after he allegedly stole a running vehicle, crashed it and tried running away from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer responded to a vehicle theft on Tuesday after 5 a.m. at a Maverik gas station on Woodruff Avenue.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy