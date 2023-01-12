Detroit — A Detroit police officer Monday shot a heavily-armed man who was leveling a gun at him while holed up in a westside gas station, the city's police chief said. Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect, who was listed in serious condition, walked into the Citgo gas station on 8 Mile near Berg at 7:20 a.m., locked the door, "and started walking erratically back and forth, waving his gun around," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a livestreamed press briefing near the crime scene.

