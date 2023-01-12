ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Person of interest in Zion Foster's death released, officials say

A man authorities have linked to the death of 17-year-old Zion Foster in 2022 is no longer in prison, the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday. Foster, an Eastpointe High School student, was reported missing Jan. 5, 2022. Police believe she was slain within weeks of her disappearance. Her cousin,...
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man arrested after allegedly driving stolen truck in Livingston Co.

A 26-year-old Detroit man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from sheriff's deputies in Livingston County in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. A deputy on patrol on Interstate 96 in Howell Township at about 7 p.m. checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup and the report came back that it had been stolen from a car factory's parking lot in Sterling Heights in December. As he drove closer to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the pickup's driver abruptly exited the freeway onto Highland Road.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Body found in burning vehicle Saturday on I-75 in Oakland Co.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found early Saturday in a burning vehicle near Interstate 75 and Dixie Highway in Oakland County. Troopers were called at about 5:50 a.m. by Springfield Township firefighters to the scene of a fire, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to the area for a report of a brush fire but discovered it was a vehicle in flames when they arrived.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A Detroit police officer Monday shot a heavily-armed man who was leveling a gun at him while holed up in a westside gas station, the city's police chief said. Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect, who was listed in serious condition, walked into the Citgo gas station on 8 Mile near Berg at 7:20 a.m., locked the door, "and started walking erratically back and forth, waving his gun around," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a livestreamed press briefing near the crime scene.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Madonna announces Detroit date on 40th anniversary Celebration Tour

The pop megastar will perform her first local concert in eight years when she plays at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 5 as part of her Celebration Tour, promoters announced Tuesday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27. Members of Madonna's fan club will have...
DETROIT, MI

