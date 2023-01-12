Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior Township
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit News
Person of interest in Zion Foster's death released, officials say
A man authorities have linked to the death of 17-year-old Zion Foster in 2022 is no longer in prison, the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday. Foster, an Eastpointe High School student, was reported missing Jan. 5, 2022. Police believe she was slain within weeks of her disappearance. Her cousin,...
Detroit News
High-tech crime solving links teen in fatal shooting of Detroit woman, police say
Detroit — The family of a 53-year-old Detroit wife and mother shot and killed last month after stopping at a party store on her way home from work said it means "everything" that police have charged a suspect, but they'll never have closure. Bradley Thurman, 19, has been charged...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor police seek suspect who shot into family's townhouse window Monday
Ann Arbor police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who fired a gun into a family's townhouse window Monday. Officials said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at the Creekside Townhouses near Platt Road and Interstate 94. According to a preliminary investigation, a black Jeep...
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
Detroit News
Detroit man arrested after allegedly driving stolen truck in Livingston Co.
A 26-year-old Detroit man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from sheriff's deputies in Livingston County in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. A deputy on patrol on Interstate 96 in Howell Township at about 7 p.m. checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup and the report came back that it had been stolen from a car factory's parking lot in Sterling Heights in December. As he drove closer to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the pickup's driver abruptly exited the freeway onto Highland Road.
Detroit News
Body found in burning vehicle Saturday on I-75 in Oakland Co.
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found early Saturday in a burning vehicle near Interstate 75 and Dixie Highway in Oakland County. Troopers were called at about 5:50 a.m. by Springfield Township firefighters to the scene of a fire, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to the area for a report of a brush fire but discovered it was a vehicle in flames when they arrived.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school bowling notebook: Plymouth boys motivated by last season's shortcomings
Plymouth's boys bowling team, ranked fifth in the state, is off to a strong 6-1 start, thanks to its strong group of returning upperclassmen who are hungry to avoid failure in the lanes. Nearly the entire roster returned after last season ended on the doorstep of the state tournament. First-year...
'It stings': Royal Oak High School student dies after saving cousin from pond
A Royal Oak sophomore is being remembered as hero after he drowned trying to save someone who fell through a frozen pond.
Detroit News
7 in custody after attempted truck theft at Stellantis Sterling Heights plant
Sterling Heights — At least seven suspects who attempted to steal multiple Ram pickup trucks off of a Stellantis assembly plant parking lot on 17 Mile Road early Tuesday morning are now in police custody, said Sterling Heights police. Multiple suspects gained entry on the to the Stellantis Sterling...
Detroit police: 2 suspects held man at gunpoint as he returned home, got away with several valuables
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a man as he returned to his home on Cadieux early Friday morning on Detroit’s east side.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Detroit News
Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A Detroit police officer Monday shot a heavily-armed man who was leveling a gun at him while holed up in a westside gas station, the city's police chief said. Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect, who was listed in serious condition, walked into the Citgo gas station on 8 Mile near Berg at 7:20 a.m., locked the door, "and started walking erratically back and forth, waving his gun around," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a livestreamed press briefing near the crime scene.
Detroit News
Madonna announces Detroit date on 40th anniversary Celebration Tour
The pop megastar will perform her first local concert in eight years when she plays at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 5 as part of her Celebration Tour, promoters announced Tuesday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27. Members of Madonna's fan club will have...
fox2detroit.com
Woman, sons freeze to death after mother flees with children during mental health crisis
A mother and her two sons died in a field in Pontiac after the woman fled with her three children because she was suffering a mental health crisis and thought people were out to get them. In the days before they died, people called the sheriff's office about an underdressed family, but deputies could never find them until it was too late.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Ann Arbor man with mental illness found at local hospital after last seen nearly 2 weeks ago
Family members of an Ann Arbor man with mental illness who went missing on New Year’s Day is safe after he was located at an area hospital on Thursday.
