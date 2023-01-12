Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles
What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
Miami Reporter Drilled With Snowball Before Dolphins-Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills boast one of, if not the most, rabid fanbases in the entire NFL. Will Manso was reminded of this notion the hard way on assignment in Western New York this week. Manso, the Sports Director for WPLG Local 10 News in South Florida, was reporting in Buffalo...
WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trading Jonquel Jones In Three-Team Deal
The Connecticut Sun reportedly are trading 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal. Rachel Galligan of Winsider was the first to report the news Sunday evening, citing that it was close to being finalized. ESPN confirmed Jones was heading to the Liberty and added it was “expected to be finalized” Sunday night.
Titans Request Interview with Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy, Matt Nagy
Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans are rebuilding their coaching staff after one of the most spectacular collapses in recent memory. Former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was fired earlier in the week, creating a vacancy the AFC South also-rans are looking to fill. Vrabel has focused on the Kansas...
Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager
A bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night while watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round. When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter at TIAA Bank...
Cardinals Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort as Next GM
The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Tennessee Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Ossenfort will step in for Steve Keim, who was the Cardinals’ general manager for ten years before stepping down from the position this offseason due to his health. Ossenfort spent his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots before being hired by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 to be their director of player personnel.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh Explains Bizarre Clock Management In Loss
An NFL team will typically want as much time to score as possible when trailing in a playoff game. Apparently, that wasn’t the case with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Ravens, trailing 24-17, started their final drive of the game at the Bengals 46-yard...
Did New Cardinals GM Call Out Kyler Murray At Press Conference?
Kyler Murray was at the center of a disappointing season for the Arizona Cardinals for all the wrong reasons. It started with the franchise quarterback having a strange clause in his new contract to make sure he was studying opponents rather than playing video games. There were also on-field outbursts during the season as it seemed Murray and now-fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury butted heads.
Brett Maher Sets Multiple Dubious Records In Wretched Performance
Brett Maher might be looking for work this week. The Cowboys kicker put on an all-time wretched performance in Dallas’ wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher, who missed three extra-point attempts all season, missed all three of his tries in the first half at Raymond James Stadium, prompting a relatable reaction from a disgusted Peyton Manning. He then missed his first PAT of the second half, leading to an equally humorous reaction from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a guest on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”
Chargers Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi
After blowing a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round, the Los Angeles Chargers are changing their coaching staff. According to the team’s official Twitter, the Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and pass game coordinator Shane Day. Lombardi, the grandson of Hall...
‘Oh My!’ Twitter Reacts To Unbelievable Bengals Touchdown
It takes a special combination of factors to produce what happened in Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. With the game knotted at 17-17, the Ravens were quite literally on the doorstep of taking a commanding lead in the fourth quarter against the Bengals. Baltimore...
How Brandon Staley Explained Costly Joey Bosa Penalty Vs. Jaguars
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters after Saturday’s AFC wild-card game that if it weren’t for the penalty on Chargers defender Joey Bosa, Jacksonville would not have attempted a two-point try when trailing by four points late in the fourth quarter. And if not for Jacksonville’s ensuing conversion, the Jaguars would not have been able to win the game 31-30 as they did on a last-second field goal.
Jim Harbaugh to Return to Michigan in 2023
According to the school president, Santa Ono, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return to the program in 2023. After rumors started to swirl about a potential move to the NFL for Harbaugh, they should stop with this statement from Ono. Harbaugh’s name has been tossed into the NFL coaching hat for years, but it constantly ends with him returning to Ann Arbor. After coming so close to a National Championship this past season, following a semifinal loss to TCU, it makes sense that Harbaugh may see some unfinished business here.
