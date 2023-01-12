Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision
Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game
Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission
Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Jerry Jones’ $1 Million Bet on Dak Super Bowl
TAMPA - In big, round numbers, the way we generally refer to QB Dak Prescott’s contract is … “$40 million per year.”. If that game is the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys win it. Of course, additional incentives in contracts are commonplace in the NFL. As...
NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching
A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
