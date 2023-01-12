Ring Camera Captures Charlotte, NC Amazon Driver and His Daughter Neatly Arranging Packages and It’s Got People Cheering

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Though the tradition of "take your daughter to work" day has fallen out of style in a lot of the country, for parents, it's reality... and not just one day a year. Plenty of parents have learned how to manage working from home with children around, or bringing them along on work errands. It can definitely be hard, but working parents do what they need to in order to make it work.

One Amazon delivery driver in Charlotte, North Carolina knows what this is like, and as far as we can tell, he and his little girl are total pros. A doorbell camera captured him and his daughter arranging the packages outside of a house, and now, the owner of the house is trying to track them down.

In the doorbell cam footage, we can see this driver and his daughter — both wearing matching Amazon vests, which is too cute — carefully stacking the packages so that everything stays safe. The way Dad gently coaches his daughter on how to do this is so sweet. He's so patient!

It's no wonder the OP wants to find them, and as she wrote in her caption, she wanted to tip them, but by the time she got outside, they were gone.

And don't worry — according to the comments, this Dad works for Amazon Flex, not Amazon directly, so as an independent contractor, he hopefully won't get in trouble for taking his daughter along for the ride.

We love that these two are spending time together while Dad works... but we hope they get to have some fun together, too. So many of us rely on Amazon's services to keep our days running smoothly, so we can't help but be thankful for delivery drivers like this.

