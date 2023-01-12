ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

P&P: Worried about Colts trading up to No. 1, Texans fans? Here's a reason not to.

By Payne And Pendergast
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vccR3_0kCaVAvM00

(SportsRadio 610) - After the Texans squandered the No. 1 overall pick by beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, attention turned to all of the pre-draft trade possibilities.

One of them is the potential for the Texans' division rival Colts trading up from No. 4 with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Colts don't have a franchise quarterback and the Bears just might in Justin Fields.

On Payne & Pendergast, Seth and Sean take a look back at the history of teams trading up to the No. 1 overall pick and teams trading out of No. 2, where the Texans pick.

Listen to the full segment here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy