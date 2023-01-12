P&P: Worried about Colts trading up to No. 1, Texans fans? Here's a reason not to.

(SportsRadio 610) - After the Texans squandered the No. 1 overall pick by beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, attention turned to all of the pre-draft trade possibilities.

One of them is the potential for the Texans' division rival Colts trading up from No. 4 with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Colts don't have a franchise quarterback and the Bears just might in Justin Fields.

On Payne & Pendergast, Seth and Sean take a look back at the history of teams trading up to the No. 1 overall pick and teams trading out of No. 2, where the Texans pick.

Listen to the full segment here .