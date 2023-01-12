ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Tom Hanks tapped his inner grump for 'A Man Called Otto' with confusing DirecTV changes, tech issues

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSO6P_0kCaV5ay00

LOS ANGELES – Tom Hanks brings a double helping of crotchety to his role in "A Man Called Otto."

Truthfully, it's initially jarring to see the universally anointed Nicest Guy In Hollywood , who won an Oscar as guileless Forrest Gump, transform into Otto the Grump.

But to the grump skeptics, Hanks, 66, explains he's had years of preparation for the role just dealing with Otto-like life nuisances. Like satellite TV.

"You know how DirecTV has a grid telling you where all the channels are?" Hanks asks moments after breezily sitting down to talk in a Beverly Wilshire hotel suite. "For some reason, they just change it. So what used to be channel 151 is now somewhere in the 500s. And you have to search for it. Or the new grid is more complicated than a legal disclaimer from a drug prescription commercial."

He's just getting started, but you get the idea. Hanks can walk the tetchy walk for the comedic drama "Otto" (now in theaters nationwide).

'Nepo babies' in Hollywood: What do famous families say about industry equity?

The widowed Otto Anderson, hardened by his wife's death, leads an increasingly isolated existence. Along with the perma-scowl, Hanks developed a knuckles-first "pissed-off angry stomp" for Otto's waterproof shoe-driven gait that kicks into overdrive when his neighbor's dog urinates on his Pittsburgh patch of lawn or visitors flout parking-permit regulations.

Hanks can thank his fellow "Otto" producer (and wife of 35 years) Rita Wilson for endorsing the role. When the couple watched the Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film "A Man Called Ove," based on author Fredrik Backman's bestselling novel, Wilson immediately thought of her spouse for an American remake of the darkly comic drama.

"There's a narrative about my husband that is he's the nicest guy in Hollywood. That's true," says Wilson. "But that doesn't mean he can't access anger, loneliness and unlikability."

Those feelings are not created in a vacuum. Wilson has also seen family-legendary, tech-induced crankiness from Hanks.

"My God, where there's Tom and technology, forget it. When he's trying to get the TV to work, just walk out of the room," says Wilson. "Everyone knows it."

Hanks reveals that failed attempts at disciplining his four children – Colin, 45; Elizabeth, 40; Chet, 32; and Truman, 27 – earned him the unfortunate dad-moniker "Angry Buddy Holly."

"That's because my default disciplinary questioning always started with, 'Right, let me get this straight.' " Hanks says. "Whatever comes after that was always a stupid dad complaint."

Like his Otto persona, Hanks's inner irascibility was never taken seriously.

'Where has this been hiding?': Tom Hanks changed his mind about his favorite Elvis song

"I once told my kids, 'Knock it off, or I'm going to clobber you.' And I was serious. That's how mad I was," says Hanks. "Since then I've been given cards and posters with inscriptions like, 'Dear Dad, I am going to clobber you.' "

But "any scowl is all bark, no bite," Hanks says of his family dealings.

"Otto" lands in theaters with the Hanks family receiving some scrutiny amid a groundswell of " nepo baby" attention among famous Hollywood families. Both Wilson and Hanks insist that casting son Truman in his first movie role as Otto's younger self was director Marc Forster's idea. But Hanks makes no apology.

What Tom Hanks thinks about the nepotism baby debate: Plus, more stars weigh in

"It's a family business. If we were bodega owners or ran a plumbing supply company, all the kids would work shifts, especially during inventory time," says Hanks. "Then there is the dead-ringer aspect. Take photographs of us at 26 and we're exactly the same human. Except he's taller, and better-looking than his dad at that age."

Truman's channeling of a younger, in-love Otto serves as a contrast to the older, ill-tempered version. But there were limits to how edgy the behavior could be in sensitive times. Hanks and screenwriter Dave Magee carefully crafted one Otto exchange with a neighboring dog owner to make sure the comedic ridiculousness was clear.

"There were discussions," says Hanks of the efforts to avoid offense. "We started with, 'I'm going to punt that dog over the roof.' Then 'I'm gonna drop-kick that dog over the roof' and it ended up with, 'I swear to God, I will drop-kick that dog of yours over the roof.' "

In real- life, disdain for dog discharge was not an Otto-ism that Hanks can relate to.

"By and large, people are conscientious about using the doggy bag things," says Hanks, optimistically. "But look, I believe all of us are just two degrees away of going full Otto all of the time."

10 must-see movies in 2023: From Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Hanks tapped his inner grump for 'A Man Called Otto' with confusing DirecTV changes, tech issues

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Action News Jax

‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies

The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
TODAY.com

‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ actor Bob Penny dies at 87

Character actor Bob Penny, who had roles in box-office hits "Forrest Gump" and "Sweet Home Alabama," died on Christmas Day at the age of 87. Born Robert Lynn Penny in Anniston, Alabama, on June 29, 1935, the entertainer gained fame for his on-screen career, which kicked off in the 1980s. But he’d established himself in a very different role decades prior to that.
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
IndieWire

‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Is a Grumpy Old Man in This Limp Remake

Despite recent reports to the contrary (thank you, Henry Winkler), Tom Hanks will always be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But is Tom Hanks such a “nice guy” that he can only play against type in the most obvious, literal way? A murderous villain is too far a stretch; a double-crossing commander is perhaps not juicy enough. No, when Tom Hanks wants to really throw a sour wrench onto his all-American good-guy bread and butter, he has to play a grumpy old man. Not just any grumpy old man: an embittered, persnickety, widower with a secret heart of...
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

752K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy