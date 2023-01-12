ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet, one almost the same size as Earth

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured dazzling images of stars and galaxies throughout the universe, but it achieved another first recently by discovering its first exoplanet.

The planet, named LHS 475 b, is outside our solar system but shares similar qualities with Earth, NASA announced Wednesday . Its discovery first came with the help of NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, which hinted at the planet's existence before the Webb Telescope confirmed it with its near-infrared spectrograph.

"There is no question that the planet is there. Webb’s pristine data validate it," Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, lead researcher from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, said in a statement.

Habitable planet? NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star

Comet: A newly discovered green comet is nearing Earth and it may be visible to the naked eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDcV4_0kCaV4iF00
This illustration reflects that exoplanet LHS 475 b is rocky and almost precisely the same size as Earth based on new evidence from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. NASA, ESA, CSA, Leah Hustak (STScI)

What is an exoplanet?

Exoplanets are any planets outside our solar system that orbit a star. NASA says exoplanets are made up of elements similar to planets in our solar system, but their mixes of elements could differ.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

What to know about LHS 475 b

The planet discovered by the Webb telescope is almost the same size as Earth; its diameter is 99% the same as our planet.

It's a terrestrial, rocky planet about 41 light-years from Earth in the constellation Octans. It differs from Earth in that it completes an orbit in just two days and is hundreds of degrees hotter than Earth. It's also the closer to its star than any planet in our solar system is to the sun, although its star is less than half the temperature of the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H3a1_0kCaV4iF00
How do researchers spot a distant planet? By observing the changes in light as it orbits its star. A light curve from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) shows the change in brightness from the LHS 475 star system over time as the planet transited the star on August 31, 2022. NASA, ESA, CSA, Leah Hustak (STScI); science: Kevin B. Stevenson (APL), Jacob A. Lustig-Yaeger (APL), Erin M. May (APL), Guangwei Fu (JHU), Sarah E. Moran (University of Arizona)

A planet with no atmosphere?

What researchers don't know is whether the planet has an atmosphere.

"The telescope is so sensitive that it can easily detect a range of molecules, but we can’t yet make any definitive conclusions about the planet’s atmosphere," said Erin May, also a researcher with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Researchers said they have been able to rule out it having a thick methane-dominated atmosphere, but it's possible the planet either has no atmosphere or a pure 100% carbon dioxide atmosphere. If researchers could confirm clouds exist on LHS 475 b, they may conclude the planet is similar to Venus, which has a carbon dioxide atmosphere and thick clouds.

"These first observational results from an Earth-size rocky planet open the door to many future possibilities for studying rocky planet atmospheres with Webb," said Mark Clampin, astrophysics division director at NASA headquarters. "Webb is bringing us closer and closer to a new understanding of Earth-like worlds outside our solar system, and the mission is only just getting started."

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet, one almost the same size as Earth

Comments / 1

Related
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
sciencealert.com

Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.

If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
CNET

Astronomers Might've Found the Edge of Our Galaxy

Not only is trying to visualize the universe's size a daunting -- and kind of disturbing -- task, but it's also a paradoxical one. In a sense, our cosmic expanse is both finite because it hasn't existed forever… and infinite because it's constantly ballooning in every direction. What's much more manageable, in terms of cosmic cartography, is mapping out how big all the stuff within our universe seems to be.
StyleCaster

These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough

Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

752K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy