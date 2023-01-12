FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies say they are investigating two possibly unrelated shootings that took place over the weekend. Officials say the first shooting happened on HWY 21 S near Ridgeway on Friday, January 13. The victim was standing was standing outside of a residence when they were shot. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO