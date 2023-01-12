ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

wach.com

Irmo strip mall fire under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County deputies investigating two separate shootings over the weekend

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies say they are investigating two possibly unrelated shootings that took place over the weekend. Officials say the first shooting happened on HWY 21 S near Ridgeway on Friday, January 13. The victim was standing was standing outside of a residence when they were shot. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Local elementary school dealing with waterline issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The main waterline- draped in a black tarp, has been out of service for nearly 8 months at Lonnie B Nelson Elementary School. The waterline stopped working last summer, and hasn’t been fixed since. The school has been using a makeshift waterline, and about a month ago that stopped working.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County rescues newborn puppies found under residential home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County answered a call Saturday night from a concerned resident who located five newborn puppies under his home. The man called after failed attempts from Animal Control and fire department officials to retrieve the pups due to the small, narrow space. RCSD Corporal Destiny...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

I-20 reopened after crash near state line

#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wach.com

The Columbia Urban League host annual MLK breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a day full of MLK celebrations and events, a local non-profit kicked the morning off with a breakfast program. Dozens turned out for the Columbia Urban League’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keeping The Legacy Alive Breakfast. The Columbia Urban League brought...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman

WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
WOODRUFF, SC

