wach.com
Irmo strip mall fire under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington...
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
wach.com
Fairfield County deputies investigating two separate shootings over the weekend
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies say they are investigating two possibly unrelated shootings that took place over the weekend. Officials say the first shooting happened on HWY 21 S near Ridgeway on Friday, January 13. The victim was standing was standing outside of a residence when they were shot. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wach.com
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
Aiken County faculty member placed on administrative leave pending investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The woman who was arrested for possession of anabolic steroids during the investigation of the teenage boy who was left naked and brutally beaten on the side of the road has been placed on administrative leave. The Aiken County Public School District has officially stated that Raquel Stevens, 35, has […]
wach.com
State Board of Education denies fiscal watch appeal for Midlands school district
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The State's Board of Education has denied to remove a Midlands school district off of Fiscal Watch after placing said district on it back in early December 2022. Richland County School District One released a statement Tuesday saying an appeal to remove the designation was...
wach.com
Local elementary school dealing with waterline issues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The main waterline- draped in a black tarp, has been out of service for nearly 8 months at Lonnie B Nelson Elementary School. The waterline stopped working last summer, and hasn’t been fixed since. The school has been using a makeshift waterline, and about a month ago that stopped working.
wach.com
Richland County rescues newborn puppies found under residential home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County answered a call Saturday night from a concerned resident who located five newborn puppies under his home. The man called after failed attempts from Animal Control and fire department officials to retrieve the pups due to the small, narrow space. RCSD Corporal Destiny...
wach.com
Coroner identifies Orangeburg Co. man killed in crash on I-95 near Holly Hill
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 over the weekend. Saquan Powell, 25, of Santee, died after crashing into a tree near exit 90 Sunday morning, according to the coroner's office.
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
wach.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
wach.com
Irmo Dollar General workers to strike, claims of mold, lack of staff and safety equipment
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A "dangerously understaffed" Dollar General in Irmo will be the site of a two-day strike as workers plan to walk out Tuesday afternoon, demanding relief from hazardous working conditions, according to the Union of Southern Service Workers. Two of the four total employees at the...
I-20 reopened after crash near state line
#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety searching for man involved in larceny
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a subject in reference to a larceny. He is suspected to be in the area of the Walmart on Edgefield Road, according to authorities. If you recognize him please contact public safety at 803-279-2121.
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
wach.com
The Columbia Urban League host annual MLK breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a day full of MLK celebrations and events, a local non-profit kicked the morning off with a breakfast program. Dozens turned out for the Columbia Urban League’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keeping The Legacy Alive Breakfast. The Columbia Urban League brought...
wach.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
FOX Carolina
Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
