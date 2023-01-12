Effective: 2023-01-17 22:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, piedmont and western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO