Bristol, CT

Hartford Man Caught After Kidnapping Victim Out Of State, Police Say

A Hartford man is facing charges after he was caught in Connecticut following his kidnapping of an adult victim in Springfield, police said. On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8 p.m., state police in Connecticut were told of an active kidnapping that had happened in Springfield and were alerted that the suspect's gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate was traveling south on I-91 toward Hartford County.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in Arson at Masonic Lodge in Ellington

State police have arrested a man accused of setting a fire at a masonic lodge in Ellington earlier this month. Detectives arrested 23-year-old Gino DeGrandis in Vernon on Friday. DeGrandis is responsible for setting a fire at the Fayette Masonic Lodge on Orchard Street on the morning of January 7,...
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Windsor

Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Windsor Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after a deadly pedestrian crash in Bridgeport Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street at about 10:45 a.m. A witness called police and said a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry that fled the scene. Responding...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Colchester Woman Struck and Killed in Killingly: Police

A Colchester woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Killingly early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Hartford Pike at 2:22 a.m. and state police identified the woman who died as Emily Piasecki, 33, of Colchester. They said Piasecki was in the road in the area...
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot on Footbridge in Willimantic

A man was shot on a footbridge in Willimantic Monday night and police are investigating the shooting. The victim, a 20-year-old man, called 911 at midnight and said he had just been shot and was near a restaurant, police said. Dispatchers tracked his location to the Crosby Lot on North...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Gun During Fight in Middletown

Middletown Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of firing several gunshots during an altercation Sunday night. Authorities said they were called to a shots fired incident at about 8 p.m. on Liberty Street. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place that resulted in a man firing his gun several times.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Badly Injured in Crash on I-91 South in Hartford

A Hartford teen has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Monday evening, according to state police. The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. on I-91 South, near exit 33, and the highway was closed for hours. State police said an 18-year-old Hartford man was driving a...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-95N in Darien

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car crash on I-95N in Darien caused one death and one person to be sent to the hospital on Monday. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and took place near exits 11 and 12. State troopers said they responded to reports of a single-car crash, and at the […]
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: State police searching for I-91 wrong way driver

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a car that was driving the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford Sunday morning. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. near Exit 33. The car was driving south in the northbound lanes in the high occupancy vehicle lane. Dashcam footage […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Injured in Crash on I-91 North in New Haven

One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 91 North in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened between the exit 6 and 7 ramps around 12:06 p.m. EMS and the firefighters responded and state police said possible serious injuries have been...
NEW HAVEN, CT

