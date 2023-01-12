Read full article on original website
Hartford Man Caught After Kidnapping Victim Out Of State, Police Say
A Hartford man is facing charges after he was caught in Connecticut following his kidnapping of an adult victim in Springfield, police said. On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8 p.m., state police in Connecticut were told of an active kidnapping that had happened in Springfield and were alerted that the suspect's gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate was traveling south on I-91 toward Hartford County.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in Arson at Masonic Lodge in Ellington
State police have arrested a man accused of setting a fire at a masonic lodge in Ellington earlier this month. Detectives arrested 23-year-old Gino DeGrandis in Vernon on Friday. DeGrandis is responsible for setting a fire at the Fayette Masonic Lodge on Orchard Street on the morning of January 7,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Windsor
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Windsor Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
Police seek witnesses after Torrington man crashes into tree, dies in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are seeking witnesses of a crash that left a Torrington man dead in Litchfield Monday night. According to state police, 24-year-old Dominique Ehlinger of Torrington was traveling in a Jeep on Reder Road around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a deadly pedestrian crash in Bridgeport Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street at about 10:45 a.m. A witness called police and said a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry that fled the scene. Responding...
NBC Connecticut
Man Wanted on 21 Warrants from 2 States Arrested Outside Westfarms: Police
West Hartford police arrested two men outside Westfarms mall Saturday night after finding a vehicle that authorities believe was connected to several crimes throughout Connecticut as well as Massachusetts. They said one of the men was wanted on 21 warrants from several cities and towns in the two states. West...
NBC Connecticut
Colchester Woman Struck and Killed in Killingly: Police
A Colchester woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Killingly early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Hartford Pike at 2:22 a.m. and state police identified the woman who died as Emily Piasecki, 33, of Colchester. They said Piasecki was in the road in the area...
Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing Wallet At Stamford Restaurant, Police Say
Police in Stamford are asking the public for help identifying three people who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a local restaurant.The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mecha Noodle Bar, at 151 Broad St., when the woman reported her wallet was stolen from …
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot on Footbridge in Willimantic
A man was shot on a footbridge in Willimantic Monday night and police are investigating the shooting. The victim, a 20-year-old man, called 911 at midnight and said he had just been shot and was near a restaurant, police said. Dispatchers tracked his location to the Crosby Lot on North...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Mom Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Killing Son, Setting Home on Fire
A mother has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing her 8-year-old son and setting their Meriden home on fire with a tiki torch in 2016, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said Karin Ziolkowski strangled her son Elijah while in their home on Nov....
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Gun During Fight in Middletown
Middletown Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of firing several gunshots during an altercation Sunday night. Authorities said they were called to a shots fired incident at about 8 p.m. on Liberty Street. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place that resulted in a man firing his gun several times.
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Badly Injured in Crash on I-91 South in Hartford
A Hartford teen has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Monday evening, according to state police. The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. on I-91 South, near exit 33, and the highway was closed for hours. State police said an 18-year-old Hartford man was driving a...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-95N in Darien
DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car crash on I-95N in Darien caused one death and one person to be sent to the hospital on Monday. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and took place near exits 11 and 12. State troopers said they responded to reports of a single-car crash, and at the […]
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
New Haven man killed in crash on I-95 in Darien
The car crash happened Monday morning when the car hit a guard rail causing a major backup stretching all the way down to Greenwich.
VIDEO: State police searching for I-91 wrong way driver
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a car that was driving the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford Sunday morning. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. near Exit 33. The car was driving south in the northbound lanes in the high occupancy vehicle lane. Dashcam footage […]
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
NBC Connecticut
One Injured in Crash on I-91 North in New Haven
One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 91 North in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened between the exit 6 and 7 ramps around 12:06 p.m. EMS and the firefighters responded and state police said possible serious injuries have been...
