Thelma “Maw” Elliott
Funeral service for Thelma “Maw” Elliott, age 90, of Como, will be held at 11:00a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gary Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Black Oak Cemetery with Landon Lambrich, Denver Tinney, Dawson Tinney, Kobie Wright, Jesse Spence, Logan Williams, Hunter Williams, Austin Stephens, Blake Embrey, and James Elliott serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Elliott went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Tuesday Gameday Has Three Squads in Action
Both basketball teams and men’s soccer occupy a busy Tuesday Gameday. Tuesday, Jan. 17 brings both men’s soccer and Lady Cats basketball at home, with men’s basketball in Texarkana. Lady Cats basketball is the first team up on Tuesday, hosting Liberty Eylau. Coach Bryan Jones and his...
Herbert “HK” Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
Lights of Life Gala Sponsorship Opportunities
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event.
Hopkins County Genealogical Society January 2023 Monthly Meeting
Hello to all members and non-members. You are invited to our monthly meeting to be held on January 19, 2023, at 07:00 PM Central Time(US and Canada). Local archaeology-lover Lee Green owns an impressive collection of Caddo Indian artifacts unearthed in Hopkins County, especially from the well-watered eastern side of the county near Pine Forest. It has been several years since Mr. Green last talked to us about his collection and I’m sure he has additional artifacts to show us.
Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
James Moten Recognized As City’s Most Tenured Active City Employee
The City of Sulphur Springs is known for the dedicated employees. In fact, nearly 2 dozen employees have worked 20 or more years for the City. At the top of that list is James Moten, the City’s most tenured active employee, a distinction previously held by Kathie Steele until her retirement in 2021.
Edna Blount
Edna Blount, age 69, of Cooper Tx passed away January 9, 2023 at her daughters’ home in Sulphur Springs, Tx after a brief battle with lung cancer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper Tx, with Danny Ballard officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Wanda Louise Hatch
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Brian Beadle, Jason Beadle, Landon Womack, Rickey Overton, Christopher Overton, and Art Garcia as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm.
Paris Junior College, Courses Beginning Jan. 17
January 12, 2023 – Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs, left, registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with the assistance of Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas —...
Getting Ready at PJC
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Advisor Maria Zuniga, right, observes as Pedro Mendoza fills out paper work to enroll in the spring semester as the Sulphur Springs campus. For information about classes and registration requirements, call 903-885-1232.
REVEREND DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AWARDS CEREMONY RECIPIENTS
This award honor members of Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County communities who have demonstrated their compassion, perseverance, courage, and leadership by engaging in the difficult work of fostering human dignity and our common humanity. through their projects, programs, and visions. Here are the recipients of awards in 2023. Jayla Abron. Luke Caton.
Wildcats Basketball Continues Two-Game Road-Stand Tuesday
Sulphur Springs closes out a two-game road-stand Tuesday, Jan. 17 traveling to Texarkana to take on Liberty Eylau. Coach Brandon Shaver’s squad hopes for similar efforts as their Friday road-contests, which saw the men’s basketball team beating Paris on their home court 60-53. At times, Sulphur Springs trailed...
Meal-A-Day’s New Director
January 12, 2023 – Meal-A-Day, a non-profit organization, welcomes its newest director Amanda Dietlin. She hit the ground running and is being welcomed with open arms. Dietlin has taken up the mantle of her predecessors Cecil Toenniges and Tina Philips, with determination and commitment to helping all those in need.
Obituary – Patti Ann Tucker
A graveside service for Patti Ann Tucker, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Sherley Cemetery with Mr. Jody Garner officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Bragg, Jedda Bragg, Jordan Miesse, Clayton Pippin, Brandon Slider and Chris Williams. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tucker passed away on January 7, 2023, at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
Notice – Laurence Bramblett
A graveside service for Laurence Bramblett, age 89, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Restlawn Cemetery with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
A Word of Advice For Engaged Couples
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Yes, I know this is not the most prevalent wedding season. However, engaged couples have already started planning summer and fall weddings. I recently had the opportunity to visit with State Representative Bryan Slaton in his Greenville office, and his eyes lit up when I mentioned the Twogether in Texas marriage education workshops which I had been leading for the past 8 to 10 years. His belief (and mine, as well) is that a strong marriage leads to strong families, and strong families lead to strong communities.
Lady Cats Soccer Goes Undefeated in Lady Pirate Showcase
Coach Adriana Brena and her squad hope to keep the ball rolling their way after picking up three solid wins over the weekend. Sulphur Springs went a perfect 3-0. Last Thursday saw the Lady Cats rough up Spring Hill, pummeling them 5-0. Anna Williams and Haylee Schultz both scored twice...
Commerce Man Jailed On Illegal Dumping Warrant
A 59-year-old Commerce man was jailed Saturday on an illegal dumping warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman reported seeing James Hurley Cork in the front passenger seat of an eastbound Ford Expedition around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023. Aware of a warrant for the Commerce man’s arrest, Hoffman conducted a traffic stop on Wildcat Way. The warrant was confirmed and Cork was taken into custody on the outstanding charge, according to arrest reports.
