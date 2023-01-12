ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

Dr. Leon Charles Hallman

Dr. Leon Charles Hallman, 85, passed away peacefully on January 14th, 2023 with his wife, Dr. Patsy Hallman by his side. Leon was born May 8th, 1937 in Dallas, Texas. A family graveside service will be held Friday, January 20th in Miller Grove, Texas. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Nacogdoches on Sunday January 22nd, from 2:00 – 4:00pm.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KSST Radio

Tuesday Gameday Has Three Squads in Action

Both basketball teams and men’s soccer occupy a busy Tuesday Gameday. Tuesday, Jan. 17 brings both men’s soccer and Lady Cats basketball at home, with men’s basketball in Texarkana. Lady Cats basketball is the first team up on Tuesday, hosting Liberty Eylau. Coach Bryan Jones and his...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Donna Berry

Funeral services for Donna Marie Berry, age 58, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Eason officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery North with Brady Harmon, Ronnie Doss, Frank Prock, Tony Clark, Jeff Sanderson and Gary Lewis serving as pallbearers. Donna passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Donna was born on February 19, 1964, the daughter of J.L. “Jack” Courson, Jr. and Diane Gladys Norman Courson. She married Ronnie Berry on October 18, 2013 in Sulphur Springs. Donna was a nurse at Christus Mother Frances Hospital and Carriage House Manor. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband Ronnie she is survived by sons, Eric Urda and wife Hailey, John Berry and wife Danielle, daughters, Randall Smith and husband Jerod, Miranda Rushin, and Renee Maeker and husband David, sister Jamie Courson, grandchildren, Lexton Urda, Presley Urda, Joseph Hume, Jaxon Urda, Chase Berry, Jeager Berry, Malia Maeker, Seth Maeker and Mason Maeker. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Michael Gray-Bakkers

Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray-Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Gray-Bakkers passed away on January 10, 2023.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories

So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

Herbert “HK” Kritz

Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
SULPHUR BLUFF, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Ermine Moreau Sipiere

Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau- Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
COMO, TX
CBS19

Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game

TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
TYLER, TX
US105

This Ultra-Modern Home In Tyler’s Hollytree Is Nothing But Pure White

Scrolling through the Tyler real estate listings on Zillow, there's an ultra-modern designed home that caught my attention. Now each year during the Tyler Builder's Association's 'Parade Of Homes', my wife and I enjoy visiting and looking at modern homes like this. Not only are they beautiful with clean lines, but they're also usually loaded down with all kinds of futuristic and fun extras!
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

REVEREND DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AWARDS CEREMONY RECIPIENTS

This award honor members of Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County communities who have demonstrated their compassion, perseverance, courage, and leadership by engaging in the difficult work of fostering human dignity and our common humanity. through their projects, programs, and visions. Here are the recipients of awards in 2023. Jayla Abron. Luke Caton.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Athens, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Chapel Hill High School - Tyler soccer team will have a game with Athens High School on January 17, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ATHENS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Notice – Laurence Bramblett

A graveside service for Laurence Bramblett, age 89, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Restlawn Cemetery with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy