Dr. Leon Charles Hallman
Dr. Leon Charles Hallman, 85, passed away peacefully on January 14th, 2023 with his wife, Dr. Patsy Hallman by his side. Leon was born May 8th, 1937 in Dallas, Texas. A family graveside service will be held Friday, January 20th in Miller Grove, Texas. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Nacogdoches on Sunday January 22nd, from 2:00 – 4:00pm.
Tuesday Gameday Has Three Squads in Action
Both basketball teams and men’s soccer occupy a busy Tuesday Gameday. Tuesday, Jan. 17 brings both men’s soccer and Lady Cats basketball at home, with men’s basketball in Texarkana. Lady Cats basketball is the first team up on Tuesday, hosting Liberty Eylau. Coach Bryan Jones and his...
Donna Berry
Funeral services for Donna Marie Berry, age 58, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Eason officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery North with Brady Harmon, Ronnie Doss, Frank Prock, Tony Clark, Jeff Sanderson and Gary Lewis serving as pallbearers. Donna passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Donna was born on February 19, 1964, the daughter of J.L. “Jack” Courson, Jr. and Diane Gladys Norman Courson. She married Ronnie Berry on October 18, 2013 in Sulphur Springs. Donna was a nurse at Christus Mother Frances Hospital and Carriage House Manor. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband Ronnie she is survived by sons, Eric Urda and wife Hailey, John Berry and wife Danielle, daughters, Randall Smith and husband Jerod, Miranda Rushin, and Renee Maeker and husband David, sister Jamie Courson, grandchildren, Lexton Urda, Presley Urda, Joseph Hume, Jaxon Urda, Chase Berry, Jeager Berry, Malia Maeker, Seth Maeker and Mason Maeker. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
Michael Gray-Bakkers
Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray-Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Gray-Bakkers passed away on January 10, 2023.
New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories
So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
Herbert “HK” Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Nice Job! DQ in Tyler, Texas Has Earned a Loyal Customer for LIFE–Here’s Why
This DQ in Tyler, Texas has earned a loyal customer for life. And this is why. See, now THIS is what the heart of East Texas really looks like. It looks like people looking out for each other and doing whatever they can to make their days a little bit better. And often, don't you find that the "little" things turn out to not be so little after all?
Ermine Moreau Sipiere
Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau- Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game
TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
These East Texas events are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many communities across East Texas will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Here’s a list of events planned for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day from all across East Texas:. TYLER. The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum will have their 37th...
Lady Cats Soccer Goes Undefeated in Lady Pirate Showcase
Coach Adriana Brena and her squad hope to keep the ball rolling their way after picking up three solid wins over the weekend. Sulphur Springs went a perfect 3-0. Last Thursday saw the Lady Cats rough up Spring Hill, pummeling them 5-0. Anna Williams and Haylee Schultz both scored twice...
This Ultra-Modern Home In Tyler’s Hollytree Is Nothing But Pure White
Scrolling through the Tyler real estate listings on Zillow, there's an ultra-modern designed home that caught my attention. Now each year during the Tyler Builder's Association's 'Parade Of Homes', my wife and I enjoy visiting and looking at modern homes like this. Not only are they beautiful with clean lines, but they're also usually loaded down with all kinds of futuristic and fun extras!
REVEREND DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AWARDS CEREMONY RECIPIENTS
This award honor members of Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County communities who have demonstrated their compassion, perseverance, courage, and leadership by engaging in the difficult work of fostering human dignity and our common humanity. through their projects, programs, and visions. Here are the recipients of awards in 2023. Jayla Abron. Luke Caton.
Athens, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
James Moten Recognized As City’s Most Tenured Active City Employee
The City of Sulphur Springs is known for the dedicated employees. In fact, nearly 2 dozen employees have worked 20 or more years for the City. At the top of that list is James Moten, the City’s most tenured active employee, a distinction previously held by Kathie Steele until her retirement in 2021.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Notice – Laurence Bramblett
A graveside service for Laurence Bramblett, age 89, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Restlawn Cemetery with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
