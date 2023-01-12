Read full article on original website
Related
Johnny Depp Was By Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside When He Died’: He’s ‘Totally Devastated’
Johnny Depp was by the bedside of his close friend Jeff Beck as he passed away. The actor, 59, is “totally devastated” after the death of the legendary guitarist at the age of 78, per PEOPLE magazine. The publication noted that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was “was by Jeff’s bedside when he died along with some other rock stars.”
Jeff Beck’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages To Sandra Cash & Patricia Brown
Jeff Beck was a rock musician known for his songs “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” and “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers.”. He was most recently married to Sandra Cash. The late star’s first marriage was to Patricia Brown. Sadly, Jeff died on...
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart
The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Every Celebrity Who Tragically Died on Christmas Day
From 'Grease' star Joan Blondell to music legend George Michael, numerous celebrities have sadly died on Christmas Day.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
George Harrison Called Paul McCartney a Hypocrite for Not Going to The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
George Harrison had some opinions about Paul McCartney missing The Beatles' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
How Frank Sinatra Once Saved Johnny Carson from a Mob Hit: ‘Johnny Carson Breathes ‘Cause He Knows Frank Sinatra’
According to comedian Tom Dreesen, he heard from Frank Sinatra that Johnny Carson was once targeted for a mob hit, and Sinatra called in a favor to see it go away.
Mike Nesmith Said He Acted ‘Arrogant’ and ‘Ridiculous’ During a Heated Moment on ‘The Monkees’ Set
Mike Nesmith once said he acted 'arrogant' and 'ridiculous' during a heated moment on the set of 'The Monkees.'
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
John Lennon’s Aunt Was so Appalled by George Harrison That She ‘Threw Him out’ the Moment She Saw Him
John Lennon's aunt begrudgingly agreed to meet George Harrison. When she did, she took major issue with the way he looked.
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Ultimate Classic Rock
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 4