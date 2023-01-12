ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

