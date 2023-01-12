SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct nighttime flying to accomplish federal training requirements of missions assigned to the F-35. The flights are scheduled to begin Tuesday and end Friday between 1:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will include two takeoff and landing periods. The training is scheduled to repeat from Tuesday, January 24 through Friday, January 27.

