Kern County, CA

Kern County Sheriff's Office hires first woman Aircraft Maintenance Technician

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awBOk_0kCaSbNo00

The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) announced that it has hired its first woman Aircraft Maintenance Technician.

Carrie Certuche is a groundbreaker. She is a veteran and a graduate of California Aeronautical University. She also happens to be the university's first female graduate .

"KCSO welcomes a very special new hire! Carrie Certuche is a veteran, but also a graduate of CAU with distinction," said the KCSO in a Facebook post . "She is the 'First Woman Aircraft Maintenance Technologist.' It’s such an honor to hold the title of FIRST and we’re pleased to have her on our team!"

KERO 23 Bakersfield

