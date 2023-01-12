ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tucson's new 'Western Experience' runs Jan. 26 - May 7

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
In the video player: Previous KGUN 9 coverage of Old Tucson

Old Tucson re-opened in October for the first time since 2020.

The theme park brought in big crowds and an estimated $7 million in Southern Arizona tourism dollars. Following that, Old Tucson hosted the winter-themed event 'Yuletide.'

For visitors wondering 'what's next?' at the park, Old Tucson is preparing to launch a back-to-basics "Western Experience" featuring gun fights, musical stage performances and stunt shows, according to the website.

The experience will include an interactive component, as park visitors "get a glimpse of a historic town in Arizona territory during the 1800s" and follow along with a story line about "a mystical legend of cursed gold rumored to be hidden right here in Old Tucson."

Old Tucson spokespeople suggest advanced tickets for the new event , which opens on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The park will be open this spring season Thursdays - Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for the Western Experience event. Tickets begin at $34 for adults, with discounts for children ages 5-11 available for $17.

Old Tucson is located at 201 Kinney Rd. Tickets are available online .

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

