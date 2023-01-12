Crash stalls traffic on busy Ausintown road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Austintown Thursday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Mahoning Avenue, near the Giant Eagle.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

One driver was cited for running a red light, troopers said.

The westbound lane closest to the curb was closed while the vehicles were being towed. All lanes have reopened.

