ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Crash stalls traffic on busy Ausintown road

By Megan Lee
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOUDW_0kCaSPjy00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Austintown Thursday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Mahoning Avenue, near the Giant Eagle.

Local couple charged with domestic violence free on bond

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

One driver was cited for running a red light, troopers said.

The westbound lane closest to the curb was closed while the vehicles were being towed. All lanes have reopened.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Ohio man accused of multiple thefts from Home Depot

Cranberry Township police accused an Ohio man of 11 retail thefts from a Home Depot location last week, according to charging documents. The store is requesting more than $8,000 in restitution for the stolen items. John C. Purucker Jr., 69, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged Friday with four counts of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police find blood, knife, machete at Boardman home, one arrested

One man faces charges after police found a knife and a machete in a blood spattered home along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. Brian Smith, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an apartment above a business at East Western Reserve Road and Southern Boulevard. The arrest came shortly after police...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two charged after police chase through Canfield gated community

The usual quiet of a gated community in Canfield was interrupted by the sound of a siren as police chased a Jeep through the neighborhood early Thursday. A Canfield Police Officer says he began following a Jeep that got into Hunter’s Woods main exit gate at around 1 a.m. Police say the Jeep was speeding, driving recklessly, going over a curb and nearly striking the gate.
CANFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WEIRTON, WV
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy