Massachusetts legislators ease into a new session of lawmaking
Massachusetts legislators are easing into a new session of lawmaking. Well, most lawmakers. Democrats won some eastern Massachusetts state House races by margins of seven votes and one vote, but Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano is not giving them those seats just yet. He's tasked that three member House committee to evaluate the claims made by Republican opponents who contested the results. As Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, this result is not holding up the organization and work of all House lawmakers.
Special election scheduled for three vacant seats in the state House of Representatives
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives. One of those seats, the 100th Assembly District, was held by the late Quentin “Q” Williams, D-Middletown. He was killed Thursday, Jan. 5, when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.
Western Massachusetts community leaders hopeful Gov. Maura Healey will visit
Some western Massachusetts municipal leaders are hopeful Gov. Maura Healey will be visiting. That's after a new report came out on former Gov. Charlie Baker's visits to communities across the state. Baker made 45 official public appearances in Springfield during his eight years in office, according to The Boston Globe...
How a freshman congresswoman spent 4 days in limbo before she was sworn-in
Freshman lawmakers got an early taste of legislative dysfunction earlier this month in the U.S. House of Representatives. They were sworn in four days later than anticipated as Republicans went through a historic 15 rounds of voting before finally selecting a House speaker. ANDREA SALINAS: It was confusing, and it...
Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden
A recent Yale University study further strengthens the case for affordable child care. Scientists found mothers are disproportionately burdened with multitasking when working remotely during the pandemic, thereby increasing their cognitive load. “Based on a lot of the psychological studies, we see that when people are trying to multitask, they’re...
'There was no subterfuge': Neal defends Biden but approves of investigation on classified documents
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield responded on Friday to news that documents marked "classified" had been found at the Delaware home of President Joe Biden. Neal said it's important to remember that Biden voluntarily turned the documents over. "His attorneys in fact were the ones that discovered the documents...
Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy with her extremist, far-right rhetoric and ties to former President Donald Trump. But the new year and the new Congress have placed her in the spotlight for a different reason - her vocal support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more on Greene's new approach to Washington.
Stranded on an Alaskan Highway, a Stranger Saves the Day
Being stranded in the middle of nowhere, Alaska was not what Vanessa Foster imagined when she decided to leave behind her life in Texas. But that's exactly where she found herself one chilly evening in 1985. She and her then-husband had just hopped on a flight to Alaska without much...
UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut's athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie. The deficit, reported in the school's annual financial statement...
More rain is forecasted for California
At least 19 people have been killed, and more rain is forecast this week. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GAVIN NEWSOM: The ground's overwhelmed. What may appear less significant in terms of the rainfall may actually be more significant in terms of the impacts on the ground and the flooding. FADEL:...
Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden
This past week shaped up to be a tough one for President Biden. He's facing a Justice Department investigation after classified documents were found at his office in Washington, D.C., the one he used before he became president, as well as his Delaware home. And just yesterday, White House lawyers said they found more classified material there. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.
New Mexico police arrested a failed legislature candidate in relation to shootings
New Mexico's legislative session begins after Monday, when police arrested a failed GOP legislative candidate for conspiring to shoot up the homes and offices of several Democratic leaders.
Saving what's left of the underground water used for large-scale farms in west Kansas
Decades of large scale crop irrigation now means big water problems in drought-stricken areas like western Kansas.
For California, weeks of deadly storms are finally set to wane after Monday
In California, where some areas have seen as much rain in three weeks as they normally do in an entire year, the last in a series of deadly storms is expected to leave the state on Monday. Since late December, Californians have been pummeled by historic levels of rain and...
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. President Joe Biden has declared the storms a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in affected areas.
