ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Massachusetts legislators ease into a new session of lawmaking

Massachusetts legislators are easing into a new session of lawmaking. Well, most lawmakers. Democrats won some eastern Massachusetts state House races by margins of seven votes and one vote, but Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano is not giving them those seats just yet. He's tasked that three member House committee to evaluate the claims made by Republican opponents who contested the results. As Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, this result is not holding up the organization and work of all House lawmakers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

Special election scheduled for three vacant seats in the state House of Representatives

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives. One of those seats, the 100th Assembly District, was held by the late Quentin “Q” Williams, D-Middletown. He was killed Thursday, Jan. 5, when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden

A recent Yale University study further strengthens the case for affordable child care. Scientists found mothers are disproportionately burdened with multitasking when working remotely during the pandemic, thereby increasing their cognitive load. “Based on a lot of the psychological studies, we see that when people are trying to multitask, they’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy with her extremist, far-right rhetoric and ties to former President Donald Trump. But the new year and the new Congress have placed her in the spotlight for a different reason - her vocal support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more on Greene's new approach to Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut's athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie. The deficit, reported in the school's annual financial statement...
STORRS, CT
Connecticut Public

More rain is forecasted for California

At least 19 people have been killed, and more rain is forecast this week. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GAVIN NEWSOM: The ground's overwhelmed. What may appear less significant in terms of the rainfall may actually be more significant in terms of the impacts on the ground and the flooding. FADEL:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden

This past week shaped up to be a tough one for President Biden. He's facing a Justice Department investigation after classified documents were found at his office in Washington, D.C., the one he used before he became president, as well as his Delaware home. And just yesterday, White House lawyers said they found more classified material there. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.
DELAWARE STATE
Connecticut Public

California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages

Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. President Joe Biden has declared the storms a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in affected areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy