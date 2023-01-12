ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

themontynews

Skillman Resident Swindled for $15,000

Montgomery police responded to a Skillman residence regarding a computer scam on December 2. The victim said she received a message indicating a virus had infected her computer. The message directed the victim to call a phone number for Microsoft Technical Support. Upon calling, the victim was informed that her...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
Montgomery's Niyeti Shah Helps Pass a Federal Bill to Reduce Food Waste and Feed the Hungry

Montgomery High School Graduate Niyeti Shah (Class of 2011) was a major player in getting a federal bill passed in December. While charities are struggling to feed the hungry — especially now with inflation, supply chain issues, and the pandemic — American businesses are throwing out tons of good food everyday. The bill, signed into law by President Biden on January 5, provides a way for companies to donate surplus food and groceries.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
New Year's Resolution — Support Your Community Newspaper

The cost of paper and postage have skyrocketed this past year. The Montgomery News, your community newspaper, is suffering from the ill effects of inflation, along with all other local small businesses in town. The newspaper survived two major recessions — in 2008 and 2020 — that wiped out some local businesses and potential advertisers, which provide most of the revenue and income to newspapers and digital outlets in small and mid-sized communities.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
School Board Meeting Attendees Question Montgomery Educators’ Trip to South Africa

Questions arose regarding a Montgomery School District trip to Cape Town, South Africa, where school leaders plan to attend a conference hosted by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) and Rutgers University next month. One Montgomery resident asks what the conference would do to benefit Montgomery. Others said the SADTU is affiliated with Communism.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
Montgomery Senior Citizens Organization Welcomes New Members

Louis Vaccaro, a part-time facility aide at Montgomery Parks and Recreation, based in the Otto Kaufmann Center on Skillman Road, is the incoming president of the Montgomery Senior Citizens Organization. This organization has been hosting activities and events that seniors enjoy since the late 1950s. This includes educational lectures, entertainment...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
Skillman, NJ
The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.

