The cost of paper and postage have skyrocketed this past year. The Montgomery News, your community newspaper, is suffering from the ill effects of inflation, along with all other local small businesses in town. The newspaper survived two major recessions — in 2008 and 2020 — that wiped out some local businesses and potential advertisers, which provide most of the revenue and income to newspapers and digital outlets in small and mid-sized communities.

MONTGOMERY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO