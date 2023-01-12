Read full article on original website
Skillman Resident Swindled for $15,000
Montgomery police responded to a Skillman residence regarding a computer scam on December 2. The victim said she received a message indicating a virus had infected her computer. The message directed the victim to call a phone number for Microsoft Technical Support. Upon calling, the victim was informed that her...
Montgomery's Niyeti Shah Helps Pass a Federal Bill to Reduce Food Waste and Feed the Hungry
Montgomery High School Graduate Niyeti Shah (Class of 2011) was a major player in getting a federal bill passed in December. While charities are struggling to feed the hungry — especially now with inflation, supply chain issues, and the pandemic — American businesses are throwing out tons of good food everyday. The bill, signed into law by President Biden on January 5, provides a way for companies to donate surplus food and groceries.
Crawford House Could Become a Residential Detox Treatment Facility
Kevin Reisch and the Woodmont Treatment Center LLC asked the Montgomery Township Zoning Board at its December 22 meeting for a use variance in relation to a property at 362 Sunset Road — the former Crawford House. A sketch of the former Crawford House on Sunset Road in Montgomery...
Keenan Re-Elected to Serve as Mayor; Singh as Deputy Mayor; Ahn Appointed to Committee
The Montgomery Township Committee unanimously re-elected Devra Keenan to serve as mayor for a third year at its reorganizational meeting on January 5. In addition, Neena Singh was re-elected to serve as deputy mayor and Montgomery businessman Dennis Ahn was appointed to fill a seat vacated in December by Marvin Schuldiner for health reasons.
New Year's Resolution — Support Your Community Newspaper
The cost of paper and postage have skyrocketed this past year. The Montgomery News, your community newspaper, is suffering from the ill effects of inflation, along with all other local small businesses in town. The newspaper survived two major recessions — in 2008 and 2020 — that wiped out some local businesses and potential advertisers, which provide most of the revenue and income to newspapers and digital outlets in small and mid-sized communities.
School Board Meeting Attendees Question Montgomery Educators’ Trip to South Africa
Questions arose regarding a Montgomery School District trip to Cape Town, South Africa, where school leaders plan to attend a conference hosted by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) and Rutgers University next month. One Montgomery resident asks what the conference would do to benefit Montgomery. Others said the SADTU is affiliated with Communism.
Montgomery School Board Retains Leadership; Members Question Selection of Books and Curriculum
The first Montgomery Township School Board meeting of 2023 set the tone for what is likely to be an interesting year. After the swearing in of three new members, the board re-elected the president and vice presidents, then got right down to business. The curriculum and book-selection process were first...
Montgomery Apartment Complex Manager Allegedly Kept $75,000 in Rent for Herself
Police arrested Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing on Tuesday, December 27 and charged her with 2nd -degree Theft by Deception, and 4th-degree Forgery for allegedly stealing more than $75,000 between 2019 to 2022 from the Montgomery Township apartment complex she had been managing. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald stated...
The Paris Baguette Opens in Belle Mead to a Welcoming Atmosphere of Anticipation
The new Paris Baguette bakery in Belle Mead is filled with a variety of sweet and savory pastries, including matcha mochi donuts, curry croquettes, red bean bread, and of course the traditional French decadent treats – croissants, macaróns, eclairs, and fresh baked baguettes. The line of customers stretched...
Montgomery Senior Citizens Organization Welcomes New Members
Louis Vaccaro, a part-time facility aide at Montgomery Parks and Recreation, based in the Otto Kaufmann Center on Skillman Road, is the incoming president of the Montgomery Senior Citizens Organization. This organization has been hosting activities and events that seniors enjoy since the late 1950s. This includes educational lectures, entertainment...
