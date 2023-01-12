The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. They priced sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, ranging from $1,000 to $30,000, and each includes tickets for the event. Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They have selected the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme to reflect Hopkins County’s uniqueness. The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Through the years, the Foundation has raised over four Million dollars to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County.

