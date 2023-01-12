Read full article on original website
Related
REVEREND DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AWARDS CEREMONY RECIPIENTS
This award honor members of Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County communities who have demonstrated their compassion, perseverance, courage, and leadership by engaging in the difficult work of fostering human dignity and our common humanity. through their projects, programs, and visions. Here are the recipients of awards in 2023. Jayla Abron. Luke Caton.
Honoring MLK: 37th annual MLK event held in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum sponsored the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. event at the downtown square in Tyler. Many people were given the day off from work, and students were off from school. High school bands, cheerleaders and community members met at the downtown square for a prayer and […]
inforney.com
Community gathers for MLK Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at Texas African American Museum in Tyler
It’s up to the current generation to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive, speakers said during the MLK Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler. Keynote speaker Greg Muckleroy, of Kilgore, said although much progress has been made, there’s more to...
easttexasradio.com
MLK Awards Ceremonies In Sulphur Springs
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Celebrations in Sulphur Springs are Monday, Jan.16, at the Morning Chapel Baptist Church, 115 Front Street starting at 7:00 pm. More than three dozen residents will be honored for their spirit of leadership and service in the community. The featured speaker will be Cameron Young, a graduate and former football standout at Sulphur Springs High School. The event is free and open to everyone. Any money raised will go toward scholarships.
Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett,
easttexasradio.com
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. They priced sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, ranging from $1,000 to $30,000, and each includes tickets for the event. Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They have selected the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme to reflect Hopkins County’s uniqueness. The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Through the years, the Foundation has raised over four Million dollars to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County.
MLK 2023 Celebration in Winnsboro
HYPE, Helping Young People Excel, is proud to announce the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration. There will be food, a parade and local entertainment. It’s all taking place at the intersection of Connie Mae and E Elm (MLK Park) in Winnsboro, TX on January 16th, 2023. Find out...
Thelma “Maw” Elliott
Funeral service for Thelma “Maw” Elliott, age 90, of Como, will be held at 11:00a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gary Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Black Oak Cemetery with Landon Lambrich, Denver Tinney, Dawson Tinney, Kobie Wright, Jesse Spence, Logan Williams, Hunter Williams, Austin Stephens, Blake Embrey, and James Elliott serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Elliott went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.
easttexasradio.com
Paris MLK Holiday Trash Pickup Changed
If your regular scheduled day is Monday, we collect on Tuesday, January 17. If your typical scheduled day is Tuesday, we will gather on Wednesday, January 18. If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, we will gather on Thursday, January 19. If your typical scheduled day is Thursday, we collect...
easttexasradio.com
MAU at Kimberly-Clark Hosts Manufacturing Job Fair
Paris, TX– 2023 January – MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a Manufacturing Job Fair on Thursday, January 26, between noon and 4:00 pm at the Love Civic Center Pavilion in Paris. Interested candidates can interview at the event and may receive a job offer on the spot. MAU...
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service.
JoAnn Adele Gibson
JoAnn Adele Gibson of Glenn Heights, TX, slipped away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, at the age of 71. JoAnn was born on September 03, 1951, in Honolulu, HI, to John & Mary Hammond, the firstborn of nine siblings. In her younger years, she became quite the seamstress. She could...
James Moten Recognized As City’s Most Tenured Active City Employee
The City of Sulphur Springs is known for the dedicated employees. In fact, nearly 2 dozen employees have worked 20 or more years for the City. At the top of that list is James Moten, the City’s most tenured active employee, a distinction previously held by Kathie Steele until her retirement in 2021.
Chamber Connection — Jan. 11, 2023: Membership Banquet Will Celebrate Hopkins County With ‘A Night at the Gallery’
The 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Social networking and a cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with...
Tuesday Gameday Has Three Squads in Action
Both basketball teams and men’s soccer occupy a busy Tuesday Gameday. Tuesday, Jan. 17 brings both men’s soccer and Lady Cats basketball at home, with men’s basketball in Texarkana. Lady Cats basketball is the first team up on Tuesday, hosting Liberty Eylau. Coach Bryan Jones and his...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: 5K benefits Tyler local battling brain cancer
Dozens of community members took part in a charity run Saturday at Legacy Trail in Tyler. The “Believe in Miracles” 5K was hosted by The Coco Bean, F45 Training Legacy Trail and The Refinery Chiropractic as a fundraiser for Garrett Pendergast, a Tyler man who is battling brain cancer.
Meal-A-Day’s New Director
January 12, 2023 – Meal-A-Day, a non-profit organization, welcomes its newest director Amanda Dietlin. She hit the ground running and is being welcomed with open arms. Dietlin has taken up the mantle of her predecessors Cecil Toenniges and Tina Philips, with determination and commitment to helping all those in need.
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
Herbert “HK” Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
Como-Pickton CISD Recognizes Teachers and Students for January 2023
Elementary Student of the Month: 1st grader Harlin Lankford. Presented by teacher Karmon Bain and Principal Jim Shaw. Jr. High Student of the Month: 7th grader Logan Silva. High School Student of the Month: Senior Lauren Lewellen. Presented by High School Principal Kelly Baird. Como-Pickton CISD Teacher of the Month:...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0