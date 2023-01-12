SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the South Dakota Legislature need more than 40 days to do its work in the future?. The director of the Legislative Research Council Reed Holwegner said during a Jan. 13 Joint Committee on Appropriations meeting that the committee needs to think about future legislative needs. According to its website, the mission of the LRC “is to provide to the members of the Legislature legal analysis, fiscal analysis, and advice in addition to research, drafting, and budget services in a professional, confidential, and nonpartisan manner.”

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO