Licensure is for protecting the public. Military spouses are different from general licensing. Do you want someone who couldn’t show knowledge and competency being your doctor or your lawyer or your nurse or your hairdresser, massage therapist or nail technician? All of us with licenses in South Dakota have taken the test to prove we are competent to do our job. Please don’t give in because a couple of people can’t pass the mandated testing. There may be a very good reason why they did not pass their test. Don’t let them run to a state with an easier licensing state determine what South Dakota needs. This bill is being presented by a mother who’s child could not pass a licensing test. Please don’t let this mother take away the protection all of us as citizens need and should demand of ALL licensed professionals.

KELOLAND TV

HB 1075: Proposed SD grocery sales tax repeal has bipartisan support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — House Bill 1075 in the South Dakota state legislature would repeal the state’s sales tax on groceries; this follows a push last year from Gov. Kristi Noem during her reelection campaign to eliminate the tax. Lawmakers for years have sought to eliminate it to no avail. According to Noem’s office, the legislation would save citizens $102 million.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fitzgerald, Wiik will carry Noem’s grocery-tax repeal

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two new leaders of the South Dakota Republican Party are the main sponsors of the governor’s proposal to exempt groceries from the state 4.5% sales tax. The legislation was filed Tuesday. Representative Mary Fitzgerald, a St. Onge Republican, is prime sponsor of the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD judges might get to charge device-search fees

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People convicted of state crimes in South Dakota could face an additional fee if law enforcement found the need to search electronic devices for evidence in those crimes. The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed legislation Tuesday that would let South Dakota judges add a fee up...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Top SD legislators want to tighten out-of-state trips

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two leaders of the Legislature’s Executive Board want to change how out-of-state travel and costs are approved for some South Dakota lawmakers. The proposal would give the board authority to approve or deny travel outside South Dakota for those legislators during the second year of their term if they’re term-limited.
HAWAII STATE
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Public money for private schools in Iowa proposed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters will say Iowans need more education choices while opponents will say choice already exists and taxpayer money should not pay for it. A bill that would provide $7,598 in an education account that would allow parents to use it for tuition and other costs at Iowa schools is the Iowa Legislature. It’s a proposal from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds that has already passed through a Senate subcommittee.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints

(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Legislators discuss if 40 day-session is enough in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the South Dakota Legislature need more than 40 days to do its work in the future?. The director of the Legislative Research Council Reed Holwegner said during a Jan. 13 Joint Committee on Appropriations meeting that the committee needs to think about future legislative needs. According to its website, the mission of the LRC “is to provide to the members of the Legislature legal analysis, fiscal analysis, and advice in addition to research, drafting, and budget services in a professional, confidential, and nonpartisan manner.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Teacher shortage worsening in SD

Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect. Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

DSS tells lawmakers changes likely for child care regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Workforce, access and affordability – those are the three target areas the Department of Social Services hopes to address in updating the child care system in South Dakota. DSS provided an update to lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Appropriations about child care...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

DSS asks for 68 new employees to handle Medicaid expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota voters passed Amendment D 56% to 43% in November to provide medical coverage for low-income people and the Department of Social Services is asking for 68 new full-time employees to help implement the program. DSS provided an update to lawmakers on the...
KELOLAND TV

Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

The reality of drag shows from two queens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at the week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 16, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

DC mayor and council at odds over new criminal code

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., mayor and city council are locked in a public dispute over how to respond to rising crime rates and spiraling public tensions over gun violence in the nation’s capital. The D.C. Council voted 12-1 on Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto...
WASHINGTON, DC
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota flu: Death toll up to 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been a total of 21 deaths from the flu during the 2022-23 flu season. According to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health, there’s been 13,277 confirmed cases, 561 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. In the week ending Jan. 7, there were 514 new confirmed cases and flu activity across the state was listed as “regional.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

