Licensure is for protecting the public. Military spouses are different from general licensing. Do you want someone who couldn’t show knowledge and competency being your doctor or your lawyer or your nurse or your hairdresser, massage therapist or nail technician? All of us with licenses in South Dakota have taken the test to prove we are competent to do our job. Please don’t give in because a couple of people can’t pass the mandated testing. There may be a very good reason why they did not pass their test. Don’t let them run to a state with an easier licensing state determine what South Dakota needs. This bill is being presented by a mother who’s child could not pass a licensing test. Please don’t let this mother take away the protection all of us as citizens need and should demand of ALL licensed professionals.
