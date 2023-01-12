Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra names new conductor, music director Matthew Kraemer
The next era of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will be in the hands of Matthew Kraemer. The LPO on Tuesday announced Kraemer as its next music director and conductor. He will inherit the baton from the retiring Carlos Miguel Prieto, the LPO’s principal conductor for the past 17 seasons.
Mardi Gras leaders toast and are toasted before Fools of Misrule walk
Carnival season on the north shore kicked off in Covington on Jan. 7 with the rowdy and energetic St. John’s Fools of Misrule, led by co-captains Dan Cobb and Mark Verrett. Representatives from other local krewes joined area leaders in the courtyard of the Southern Hotel as a welcome toast was made by Covington Mayor Mark Johnson, wishing all a safe and festive Carnival season. The officers then made their way to Seiler Bar to join other lively revelers ready to begin the Fools annual walking parade through the streets of Old Covington. This year’s monarch, given with the title “Lord of Fools”, is James “Jimmy” Wong. The monarch was selected by chance, having chosen the coveted slice of king cake with the golden bean.
MLK Day in New Orleans features marches and events to honor King, stem violence
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New Orleans, many of the sights were familiar to years' past: statues memorialized with wreaths, a people’s march, live music from brass bands, volunteer pop-ups and an hour-plus service at New Zion Baptist Church that culminated in a weighty rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
Buddy Bolden’s Broke Down Palace Blues: Will the jazz pioneer's home become another fallen New Orleans landmark?
Way back in the late 1800s, a young Black kid named Charles “Buddy” Bolden was honing his skills as a musician, growing up in what are now New Orleans’ Central City and Irish Channel neighborhoods. His neighbor was teaching him to play the cornet, and he was surrounded by church spirituals, blues and brass bands.
Once upon a time, when hungry hounds roamed the French Market
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.
King cake notebook: A new ridge-crusted traditional standout in Metairie
We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball
The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar has 'Bible belt cuisine at its finest'
Smoked out back and full of flavor, the brisket at Brown Butter Southern Restaurant is featured in a variety of dishes at the locally owned restaurant. Brown Butter says it offers "Bible belt cuisine at its finest." For lunch or dinner, cuts of the old smoked brisket are paired with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread or braised greens for a comforting meal.
Gonzales one of first in U.S. to get a Girl Scouts DreamLab, new space to meet and learn
Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a program to bring new spaces across the country for scouts to meet and learn — and Gonzales and Denver will be the first to get them. The Girl Scout DreamLab centers will have a portable stage, a media booth where podcasts and videos can be recorded, a crafts area, conference room and a simulated indoor campfire, as well as retail space for the sale of Girl Scout uniforms.
Senior activity center could open in Madisonville by early April
Officials with the town of Madisonville and the Council on Aging St. Tammany have talked for nearly three years about the possibility of opening a senior activity center there. After setbacks brought by the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it looks like the long-discussed project will finally happen. The Madisonville...
King cake notebook: It's not king cake, but this ice cream sandwich is a Mardi Gras hit
We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
Slidell Heritage funds for nonprofits
The 25th annual Slidell Heritage Festival will be held July 1 at Heritage Park, and local nonprofit groups are encouraged to apply for festival funds. Applicants must demonstrate a need and explain the purpose for which the funds will be used. Those selected must submit a final report validating that the funds were used for the purpose awarded and provide significant support and volunteers on the day of the event or as otherwise needed for a successful event. Applications can be downloaded at www.slidellheritagefest.org and must be received by email or postmarked no later than Jan. 27.
Baby's serves sweet and savory baked goods in Marigny
When sisters Elizabeth and Natalia Hess moved to New Orleans in 2009, they talked about opening a coffee shop/bar together. Elizabeth Hess had worked in the front of the house of restaurants since she was 15, and her sister was an accomplished baker. Their grandparents had a restaurant and bar in their hometown of Milwaukee, so hospitality was in their genes. But as sometimes happens, life got in the way.
Photos: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans
R’Bonney Gabriel was the first Filipina American to win Miss Universe. She beat out 83 other contestants on Saturday night in New Orleans.
Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screenings
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
From the Files of The Farmer
It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract
The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
Xavier and Ochsner will team up for new medical school: 'Two powerful forces'
Months after Xavier University in New Orleans announced plans to open a new medical school, the university said Tuesday that Louisiana-based health care giant Ochsner Health will be a partner in the venture. The two well-known institutions will form a standalone nonprofit corporation to operate the medical school, which aims...
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
