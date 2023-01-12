Carnival season on the north shore kicked off in Covington on Jan. 7 with the rowdy and energetic St. John’s Fools of Misrule, led by co-captains Dan Cobb and Mark Verrett. Representatives from other local krewes joined area leaders in the courtyard of the Southern Hotel as a welcome toast was made by Covington Mayor Mark Johnson, wishing all a safe and festive Carnival season. The officers then made their way to Seiler Bar to join other lively revelers ready to begin the Fools annual walking parade through the streets of Old Covington. This year’s monarch, given with the title “Lord of Fools”, is James “Jimmy” Wong. The monarch was selected by chance, having chosen the coveted slice of king cake with the golden bean.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO