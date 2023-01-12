ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Mardi Gras leaders toast and are toasted before Fools of Misrule walk

Carnival season on the north shore kicked off in Covington on Jan. 7 with the rowdy and energetic St. John’s Fools of Misrule, led by co-captains Dan Cobb and Mark Verrett. Representatives from other local krewes joined area leaders in the courtyard of the Southern Hotel as a welcome toast was made by Covington Mayor Mark Johnson, wishing all a safe and festive Carnival season. The officers then made their way to Seiler Bar to join other lively revelers ready to begin the Fools annual walking parade through the streets of Old Covington. This year’s monarch, given with the title “Lord of Fools”, is James “Jimmy” Wong. The monarch was selected by chance, having chosen the coveted slice of king cake with the golden bean.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Once upon a time, when hungry hounds roamed the French Market

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

King cake notebook: A new ridge-crusted traditional standout in Metairie

We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball

The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar has 'Bible belt cuisine at its finest'

Smoked out back and full of flavor, the brisket at Brown Butter Southern Restaurant is featured in a variety of dishes at the locally owned restaurant. Brown Butter says it offers "Bible belt cuisine at its finest." For lunch or dinner, cuts of the old smoked brisket are paired with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread or braised greens for a comforting meal.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Gonzales one of first in U.S. to get a Girl Scouts DreamLab, new space to meet and learn

Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a program to bring new spaces across the country for scouts to meet and learn — and Gonzales and Denver will be the first to get them. The Girl Scout DreamLab centers will have a portable stage, a media booth where podcasts and videos can be recorded, a crafts area, conference room and a simulated indoor campfire, as well as retail space for the sale of Girl Scout uniforms.
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Senior activity center could open in Madisonville by early April

Officials with the town of Madisonville and the Council on Aging St. Tammany have talked for nearly three years about the possibility of opening a senior activity center there. After setbacks brought by the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it looks like the long-discussed project will finally happen. The Madisonville...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell Heritage funds for nonprofits

The 25th annual Slidell Heritage Festival will be held July 1 at Heritage Park, and local nonprofit groups are encouraged to apply for festival funds. Applicants must demonstrate a need and explain the purpose for which the funds will be used. Those selected must submit a final report validating that the funds were used for the purpose awarded and provide significant support and volunteers on the day of the event or as otherwise needed for a successful event. Applications can be downloaded at www.slidellheritagefest.org and must be received by email or postmarked no later than Jan. 27.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Baby's serves sweet and savory baked goods in Marigny

When sisters Elizabeth and Natalia Hess moved to New Orleans in 2009, they talked about opening a coffee shop/bar together. Elizabeth Hess had worked in the front of the house of restaurants since she was 15, and her sister was an accomplished baker. Their grandparents had a restaurant and bar in their hometown of Milwaukee, so hospitality was in their genes. But as sometimes happens, life got in the way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screenings

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract

The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
MANDEVILLE, LA

