Car chase leads to fire in North Windham; police investigation is ongoing

Police seek witnesses after Torrington man crashes into tree, dies in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are seeking witnesses of a crash that left a Torrington man dead in Litchfield Monday night. According to state police, 24-year-old Dominique Ehlinger of Torrington was traveling in a Jeep on Reder Road around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, […]
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Rt. 101 in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 101 in Killingly is closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal pedestrian crash, according to police. State police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Route 101, otherwise known as Hartford Pike, around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers determined that a car had […]
State police arrest suspect in Ellington arson investigation
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a 23-year-old on Friday in connection to an arson investigation that began in early January. State police said that with the help of Vernon police, troopers were able to arrest Gino Salvatore DeGrandis on an arrest warrant for arson in the third degree and for criminal mischief […]
Bristol Press
Victim of carjacking that preceded stealing of police cruiser in Bristol suffered slash wounds, court papers say
BRISTOL – The suspect who was shot after stealing a Bristol police cruiser last week allegedly slashed someone during one of the carjackings that led to the chaotic situation in Bristol. Court documents released in the criminal case against Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, indicated that the victim in the Farmington...
WTNH.com
18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
New Haven Independent
Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads guilty in fatal New Britain crash that killed Bristol woman
NEW BRITAIN -- A Hartford man has pleaded guilty in a New Britain car crash that killed a Bristol woman in 2020. Jeremiah Lopez, 22, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour
A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
Fugitive accused of assaulting Derby police officer in custody after escape
A fugitive accused of assaulting a Derby police officer and escaping from a hospital is back in police custody.
New Haven man killed in crash on I-95 in Darien
The car crash happened Monday morning when the car hit a guard rail causing a major backup stretching all the way down to Greenwich.
VIDEO: CT State Police searching for I-91 wrong way driver
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle seen driving the wrong way on I-91N early Sunday morning.
darientimes.com
Police: Two-car crash closes I-91 off-ramp in Hartford
HARTFORD — A two-car collision shut down an Interstate 91 off-ramp in Hartford Monday morning, according to state police. A state police spokesperson said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-91, in the area of Exit 29A, around 8:57 a.m. Monday. At least one person involved reported...
fox61.com
Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
Windsor Locks conducts survey on Route 20
WINDSOR LOCKS — Beginning this week residents will be able to fill out a survey regarding land-use and traffic in the area of town near Route 20. The survey is part of the Route 20 Corridor Planning study that will focus on infrastructure and land-use along Route 75 and Old County Road at the south end of Bradley International Airport.
Info sought on wrong-way driver in Hartford
HARTFORD — State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a wrong-way driver who hit a police cruiser early Sunday morning. At 2:45 a.m., Troop H in Hartford received multiple calls about a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 91 near Exit 33.
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
Several residents threatened in Bristol catalytic converter thefts
Several residents threatened in Bristol catalytic converter thefts.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
