Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
iheart.com
Glenn: Biden’s most recent LIES are 'DISTORTING' OUR HISTORY
President Biden took time on Sunday to remember Martin Luther King Jr., which is ironic, considering how much the far-left vehemently fights against so many principles that MLK preached. During his speech, Biden spewed SEVERAL LIES, some of which are ‘gravely' distorting American history, Glenn says. In this clip, Glenn goes through the most recent Biden lies. He questions why SO MANY (especially in the media) are so quick to ignore them, and he urges YOU to stand for truth in your own, personal circles now more than ever. Why? Because ‘you are the keeper of the flame of liberty,’ Glenn explains. ‘And right now, [for] most of us, that flame is either out…or there is just a few embers of coal left.’
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
iheart.com
Court Decision On Guns To Be Appealed
We are still waiting on the federal court appeal by a group of gun-rights activists of a federal judge's decision upholding Rhode Island's new gun-control law. In last month's finding, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell said the state's ban on magazines with over ten rounds, which can bring a felony charge to those in violation, did not equate to a ban on weapons of self-defense.
iheart.com
Matt Dolan Announces Candidacy to Challenge U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
CLEVELAND - Former State Representative Matt Dolan has formally announced another run for the U.S. Senate. Dolan is an attorney and Chardon native whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians. Matt Dolan lost in the Ohio GOP primary in 2022 to JD Vance; Vance would defeat Democrat Tim Ryan to replace Rob Portman in Washington.
iheart.com
Double Murderer Gary Gilmore Executed By Firing Squad On This Date In 1977
Today in 1806, President Thomas Jefferson’s grandson, James Madison Rudolph, became the first child born in the White House. Still, there has only been one child born in the actual White House – Grover Cleveland’s daughter Esther in 1893. If you were thinking “what about Patrick Kennedy?” It’s simple. The premature child of President John F. Kennedy, Patrick was born at Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts – he passed away two days later.
iheart.com
Legislation Filed To Ban CRT Statewide
Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed legislation banning state agencies or departments from implementing Critical Race Theory (CRT). “Our state government shouldn’t allow anyone to be judged by the color of their skin,” Dahm said. “We must ban the teachings of CRT in all areas of our government, not just our schools.”
Comments / 4