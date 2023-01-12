ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Fox With Only Two Legs Filmed Walking Around in Person’s Backyard Garden in Wild Viral Video

An absolutely bonkers video going viral shows a fox with impressive mobility. This is despite the fact it only has front legs. Despite its visually obvious physical deformity, the animal appears to be otherwise healthy. Clearly, it’s gotten used to life without back legs. The video shows the fox with its nose to the ground on the hunt in someone’s backyard over in Derbyshire County, England.
BBC

Chester Zoo celebrates birth of world's rarest chimpanzee

A critically endangered Western chimpanzee, which conservationists say is the "world's rarest chimpanzee", has been born at a zoo. Chester Zoo said the birth was a "small but vital boost" to the global population of the species which was "under huge threat" in the wild. The "baby boy" was in...
CBS Philly

CBS Pet Project: How wild cats have an impact on the bird population

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We all love it when our animals interact with us; our dogs might bring a ball or stick and drop it at our feet, a cat, well, they may bring less desirable things to you. From dead mice to dead bunnies, the possibilities are endless. But their impact on wildlife can be felt and should be prevented.People often see prey as a sign of gratitude, but experts say that's really not what it is. Experts say it is not a way to show off what great hunters they are but rather an instinct to bring home killed...
The Independent

Dallas Zoo forced to close after clouded leopard goes missing from enclosure

Dallas Zoo was closed as a search was launched to find a leopard that went missing from its enclosure, officials say.The zoo announced that when keepers arrived at the clouded leopard’s habitat on Friday, one of the animals was nowhere to be found.A “Code Blue” situation was activated and Dallas police are now helping to search the zoo for the “non-dangerous” animal, whose name is Nova.Zoo officials took to Twitter and called the incident a “serious situation”, but say they believe the small cat is still on the grounds.“We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a...
msn.com

Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs

As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
Upworthy

Gay penguin couple wanted kids so badly, they stole an entire nest of eggs from a lesbian couple

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. A Dutch queer penguin community was set ablaze with some egg-napping drama after two gay lovers with a penchant for troublemaking stole a complete nest of eggs from another couple—who, by the way, happened to be a lesbian couple. This was the second time the notoriously paternal gay penguin couple at DierenPark Amersfoort in the Netherlands made international headlines. Their 2020 stint followed a similar incident the previous year when they took an egg from another penguin family, reports DutchNews.nl. Unfortunately, despite their desperation to raise a chick of their own, the duo remained childless and was likely to suffer the same fate the second time around as well.
a-z-animals.com

Hippo vs. Gorilla: Which Animal Would Win in a Fight?

Hippopotamus and gorillas are both African natives and are keystone species in the ecosystems they inhabit. The two gorillas species live in equatorial Africa, making their home in tropical forest habitats. Common hippos which are the largest type live in east Africa, and south of the Sahara, inhabiting lakes, and slow-moving rivers. Gorillas and hippos are both massive, and while these animals are not likely to find each other in the wild you may have wondered how these two giants would match up in a fight.
The Independent

Animals at Swiss zoo munch on unsold Christmas trees

Camels, alpacas, llamas, and vicunas were all given a festive treat at Zurich Zoo to mark the end of the holidays. This footage shows the animals happily munching on unsold Christmas trees that were delivered to the zoo for them to enjoy. While some animals happily ate the trees, for certain species, such as the big cats, they were simply something new to play with. The zoo explained that unused Christmas trees could be fed to the animals as used ones run the risk of having remaining decorations on the branches. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 7 best real Christmas trees to get your home into the festive spirit17 best artificial Christmas trees that look as good as the real deal5 best Christmas tree decorations to make your home more festive
People

Berlin, the Oldest Polar Bear in U.S. Captivity, Dead at 33: She Was 'Smart and Sassy'

The Kansas City Zoo decided to humanely euthanize the bear due to her struggles with hypertension and renal failure The Kansas City Zoo family is mourning the death of Berlin, the oldest polar bear in U.S. captivity. She was 33. In a statement posted to its Facebook page over the weekend, the Missouri zoo revealed that due to the animal's declining health, Berlin's caretakers made the difficult decision to euthanize the polar bear.  "Berlin had been experiencing hypertension and renal failure, and treatment options had been exhausted, so the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
a-z-animals.com

The Oldest Bearded Dragon (Plus Expected Lifespan!)

The Oldest Bearded Dragon (Plus Expected Lifespan!) One of the most common pet reptiles is the bearded dragon. But do you know who’s the oldest bearded dragon ever recorded? Plus, what’s their expected lifespan? We’ll explore these questions and more below. What is a Bearded Dragon?. Bearded...

