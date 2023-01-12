ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Samantha Byrd
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Like many other groceries, egg prices are soaring in Arizona.

And they're not expected to come down any time soon.

The Avian flu and a new state egg regulation, is making this popular household food, harder to come by.

Families across the Desert Southwest and the nation are seeing egg prices skyrocket by almost 50 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Yuma Center for Desert Agriculture's Paul Brierley says one reason is the avian flu, also known as the bird flu.
“It’s carried by wild birds, but its infecting flocks of poultry, so I think 50 million chickens have either died or been pulled from the flocks nationwide,” said Brierley.

Arizona also adopted a new egg regulations amidst these high prices.
“The other reason is there’s a new regulation in Arizona, that starts in two years, that requires that all chicken producers raise their chickens in a cage free manner, which requires that they’re going to have to change the layouts of their barns and everything else," said Brierley.

Yuma shoppers, like Tina Sanchez are feeling the rise.
“They’ve gone from like two-something to like six something sometimes a dozen, actually sprouts has the cheapest eggs that I’ve found anywhere. So I specifically come here to get my eggs,” said Sanchez.

Tina was able to find an 18-count egg carton for $4.79 at sprouts.

Another heavily impacted industry is restaurants.

The owner of Jector’s Burrito says buying in bulk does not help.
“From 20 dollars a box to 90 in two years. Each box has 180 eggs or 25 dozen,” said Alonzo Delavega.

Saying starting this month, they had to increase burrito prices by $1.25.
“Prices go up, so profit goes down, so every restaurant is in the business of making money and we’re forced to raise prices and people need to understand I guess,” said Delavega.

It’s unknown exactly when egg prices will go down.

The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA .

James Anderson
5d ago

then don't buy eggs until they drop the price. I'm not going to buy eggs or drive anymore then is nessasary until prices. go down, period !

