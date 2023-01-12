Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highs today will reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The first of a series of systems arrives today as a frontal system moves in from the west. Winds will be elevated ahead of the front, primarily out of the southwest between 8-12 mph with gust near and over 20 mph possible at times. A secondary system moves in Thursday with higher rain chances in comparison to Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s by Thursday, so there could be a few rumbles of thunder ahead of the front.
WRDW-TV
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
I-20 reopened after crash near state line
#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
WRDW-TV
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
WRDW-TV
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A firetruck rolled over Monday afternoon on the westbound Interstate 20 on-ramp from Washington Road. It was reported as an injury accident at 4:27 p.m. Fire Chief Antonio Burden said three people suffered injuries, none of them life-threatening. The truck rolled over while they were responding...
National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in the Upstate
National Weather Service specialists will look over the aftermath of the towering thunderstorms that might’ve spawned a twister in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
WRDW-TV
Egg prices are at their highest in almost 50 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you’ve seen the videos online, or just gone shopping lately, you know everyone is talking about the soaring egg prices. We visited a local farm to find out how the rising cost of chicken feed is trickling all the way down to shoppers in the supermarket. It’s not Easter but consumers are scrambling for a different kind of egg hunt, a hunt for the best price.
thejournalonline.com
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
WRDW-TV
Kroger raises more than $6,300 for local food bank
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kroger announced that its local customers and associates raised more than $6,300 in just seven weeks to fight hunger in the Augusta area. The funds will be directed to the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, with 100% of customer donations going to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.
WRDW-TV
Abilene Baptist Church hosts 36th annual MLK celebration
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Martin Luther King celebrations throughout our area, honoring the man who was at the forefront of civil rights. Abilene Baptist Church hosted the 36th annual Global Race Unity memorial celebration in honor of Dr. King, Monday morning. Organizers say this year’s theme is ‘Overcoming Oppression Without...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
WRDW-TV
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Athens-Clarke Police Department has released the incident report for the crash that killed a University of Georgia football player and staff member and injured two other people early Sunday morning after the football team celebrated back-to-back national championship wins. According to the report,...
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
