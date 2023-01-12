AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highs today will reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The first of a series of systems arrives today as a frontal system moves in from the west. Winds will be elevated ahead of the front, primarily out of the southwest between 8-12 mph with gust near and over 20 mph possible at times. A secondary system moves in Thursday with higher rain chances in comparison to Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s by Thursday, so there could be a few rumbles of thunder ahead of the front.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO