BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) donated over 50 bikes to Ukrainian refugee children in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "This MLK day, our staff and volunteers are working to honor Dr. King's legacy by working tirelessly to reach those who are the hardest to connect with in our community. We are confident that the bicycles shared can strengthen that connection via their pathway to family, school, and services. Furthermore, we are excited to be able to connect with new community members by distributing bicycles in partnership with the Ukrainian Welcome Center," Programs Director for Boise Bicycle Project, Devin McComas said.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO