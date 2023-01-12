ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hundreds marched through Boise to support the MLK Living Legacy Celebration

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds marched from Boise State University to the statehouse steps behind the BSU MLK Living Legacy Committee. The annual event was back in-person after years of virtual events due to the pandemic. The MLK Living Legacy Committee continues to push for equality in Idaho and the United States, while simultaneously acknowledging the progress already made by people before them.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Bicycle Project gives bikes to Ukrainian refugee children

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) donated over 50 bikes to Ukrainian refugee children in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "This MLK day, our staff and volunteers are working to honor Dr. King's legacy by working tirelessly to reach those who are the hardest to connect with in our community. We are confident that the bicycles shared can strengthen that connection via their pathway to family, school, and services. Furthermore, we are excited to be able to connect with new community members by distributing bicycles in partnership with the Ukrainian Welcome Center," Programs Director for Boise Bicycle Project, Devin McComas said.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hank Williams Jr., Matchbox Twenty among Idaho Center headliners this summer

BOISE, Idaho — If concerts are in your summer plans, the time to make those plans is now. Four concert dates have been announced for this coming June and July at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa. Tickets for three of those shows are already on sale, including one that was originally scheduled for 2020. Tickets for the other show go on sale Friday, and for fans of outlaw and alt-country, it's a big one.
NAMPA, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell School Board cancels public hearing

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell School District Trustees have canceled a public hearing that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 citing safety concerns. "The Trustees will be working with the Caldwell Police Department to create a plan to ensure the safety of participants at all future meetings because the safety of our students, parents, patrons, and staff is of utmost importance," Jessica Watts, the director of communications at Caldwell School District wrote in an email.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Road rage is increasing in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Airliner goes into gravel after landing at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — A plane arriving from Texas at the Boise Airport went off the pavement, but no one was hurt, airport officials said Tuesday morning. American Airlines Flight 2990 from Dallas-Fort Worth landed in Boise at about 10 p.m. MST Monday. It touched down safely, but while taxiing toward the terminal, the jet's front wheel went off the pavement and into the airfield safety area, a gravel surface next to the taxiway.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search

BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information

BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy