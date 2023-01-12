Read full article on original website
Hundreds marched through Boise to support the MLK Living Legacy Celebration
BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds marched from Boise State University to the statehouse steps behind the BSU MLK Living Legacy Committee. The annual event was back in-person after years of virtual events due to the pandemic. The MLK Living Legacy Committee continues to push for equality in Idaho and the United States, while simultaneously acknowledging the progress already made by people before them.
Boise Bicycle Project gives bikes to Ukrainian refugee children
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) donated over 50 bikes to Ukrainian refugee children in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "This MLK day, our staff and volunteers are working to honor Dr. King's legacy by working tirelessly to reach those who are the hardest to connect with in our community. We are confident that the bicycles shared can strengthen that connection via their pathway to family, school, and services. Furthermore, we are excited to be able to connect with new community members by distributing bicycles in partnership with the Ukrainian Welcome Center," Programs Director for Boise Bicycle Project, Devin McComas said.
Hank Williams Jr., Matchbox Twenty among Idaho Center headliners this summer
BOISE, Idaho — If concerts are in your summer plans, the time to make those plans is now. Four concert dates have been announced for this coming June and July at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa. Tickets for three of those shows are already on sale, including one that was originally scheduled for 2020. Tickets for the other show go on sale Friday, and for fans of outlaw and alt-country, it's a big one.
Idaho Steelheads Zamboni driver recovering after massive stroke
BOISE, Idaho — When it comes to the ECHL Mountain Division standings, the Idaho Steelheads are riding high, but right now, the team and the Boise hockey community also are missing a beloved part of the family: Paul Homola. The longtime Zamboni driver suffered a massive stroke on Christmas...
Fundraiser, benefit concert held for 11-year-old girl injured by boulder
EMMETT, Idaho — Bailey Erickson is an 11-year-old from Emmett. She was at her grandparent’s house playing outside with her little brother and climbing on rocks, when a boulder suddenly moved, falling on Bailey and crushing her leg. To show support for Bailey, the community packed Ironwood Bar...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
7’s HERO: 14-year-old Eagle boy starts Brody’s Bricks, a nonprofit that brings the joy of Lego to kids in Idaho hospitals
IDAHO, USA — 14-year-old Brody Gassen has always had a love for Legos. You'll often find him at Bricknowlogy in Eagle. The store is packed with every Lego set you can imagine, and it's a Lego lover's paradise. "Sometimes I organize them, and sometimes I take them apart and...
Caldwell School Board cancels public hearing
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell School District Trustees have canceled a public hearing that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 citing safety concerns. "The Trustees will be working with the Caldwell Police Department to create a plan to ensure the safety of participants at all future meetings because the safety of our students, parents, patrons, and staff is of utmost importance," Jessica Watts, the director of communications at Caldwell School District wrote in an email.
United Against Hate event addresses hate crimes in Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI gathered in Caldwell today for a United Against Hate event at the college. Several hundred community members attended. "We wanted to bring the community together to have a conversation about...
Road rage is increasing in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
Airliner goes into gravel after landing at Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho — A plane arriving from Texas at the Boise Airport went off the pavement, but no one was hurt, airport officials said Tuesday morning. American Airlines Flight 2990 from Dallas-Fort Worth landed in Boise at about 10 p.m. MST Monday. It touched down safely, but while taxiing toward the terminal, the jet's front wheel went off the pavement and into the airfield safety area, a gravel surface next to the taxiway.
Free food distribution Wednesday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — People in the Nampa area who need food can pick some up Wednesday. The Idaho Foodbank has scheduled a free food distribution event for Jan. 11 in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no income...
What do Meridian neighborhoods need? City now taking grant applications
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian has set aside $50,000 of their yearly budget to help with community beautifying projects. Applications are now being accepted for Meridian residents and organizations who have project ideas. This is the second year the city has offered the opportunity. “They will be...
Boise City Council President details process behind Councilmember Sanchez's lost seat
BOISE, Idaho — A week ago, at Boise City Council, it was a very memorable meeting. Council member Elaine Clegg got news minutes before the meeting began. “We just learned that Councilmember Sanchez may no longer be a legal resident of the district she was elected in,” Clegg said.
Affordable apartments in Boise remain hard to find, despite city investment
BOISE, Idaho — It's tough to find an affordable apartment to rent in Boise. While the City of Boise is investing in more affordable apartments, even they say, as it stands now, it's not going to be close to enough. Home prices are going down. They dropped more than...
Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search
BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information
BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
