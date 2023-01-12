ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
kurv.com

Suspect Arrested In Starr County New Year’s Day Shooting

Starr County sheriff’s deputies have a man in custody suspected of being involved in a shooting at a New Year’s gathering in Escobares. Deputies Monday pulled over a pickup truck in the town of Garceno and arrested 31-year-old Juan Gilberto Garza. It was early New Year’s Day morning...
STARR COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Lawsuit Claims Six TX Med Schools Discriminated Against White Male Applicant

Six Texas medical schools are on the receiving end of a class-action lawsuit accusing them of race and sex discrimination in admissions. A white male Texan filed the lawsuit last week, claiming the schools accepted black, Hispanic, and female applicants whose grades weren’t as good as those of white or Asian students.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Four Dead After TX Plane Crash

Four people are dead after a small plane crash in Texas. The jet went down in a rural part of the state between San Antonio and Houston. The Department of Public Safety says one passenger who survived was rushed to a hospital in Victoria. Wreckage could be seen spread out across a pasture.
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Hinojosa, LaMantia To Serve Two-Year Terms After Senate Lottery

Two South Texas lawmakers will serve two-year terms after a lottery held in Austin last week. The Texas Constitution requires all members of the Senate elected after redistricting to take part in a drawing to determine whether they serve two-year or four-year terms. That allows half the state Senate to face re-election every two years for the next decade.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

More Rain, Snow In California From Ninth In Series Of Storms

(AP) — The ninth in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers, even as the sun has come out in some areas. Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sierra. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast on Thursday to visit areas that have been impacted by the extreme weather.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kurv.com

California Business Owners Can Apply For Disaster Loans

California business owners affected by the historic storms might be able to get some financial relief. The U.S. Small Business Administration revealed that federal disaster loans are now available. Businesses as well as non-profit organizations could qualify for up to two-million dollars in relief. Before consideration, owners will have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy