kurv.com
Suspect Arrested In Starr County New Year’s Day Shooting
Starr County sheriff’s deputies have a man in custody suspected of being involved in a shooting at a New Year’s gathering in Escobares. Deputies Monday pulled over a pickup truck in the town of Garceno and arrested 31-year-old Juan Gilberto Garza. It was early New Year’s Day morning...
kurv.com
Lawsuit Claims Six TX Med Schools Discriminated Against White Male Applicant
Six Texas medical schools are on the receiving end of a class-action lawsuit accusing them of race and sex discrimination in admissions. A white male Texan filed the lawsuit last week, claiming the schools accepted black, Hispanic, and female applicants whose grades weren’t as good as those of white or Asian students.
kurv.com
Four Dead After TX Plane Crash
Four people are dead after a small plane crash in Texas. The jet went down in a rural part of the state between San Antonio and Houston. The Department of Public Safety says one passenger who survived was rushed to a hospital in Victoria. Wreckage could be seen spread out across a pasture.
kurv.com
Hinojosa, LaMantia To Serve Two-Year Terms After Senate Lottery
Two South Texas lawmakers will serve two-year terms after a lottery held in Austin last week. The Texas Constitution requires all members of the Senate elected after redistricting to take part in a drawing to determine whether they serve two-year or four-year terms. That allows half the state Senate to face re-election every two years for the next decade.
kurv.com
More Rain, Snow In California From Ninth In Series Of Storms
(AP) — The ninth in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers, even as the sun has come out in some areas. Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sierra. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast on Thursday to visit areas that have been impacted by the extreme weather.
kurv.com
California Business Owners Can Apply For Disaster Loans
California business owners affected by the historic storms might be able to get some financial relief. The U.S. Small Business Administration revealed that federal disaster loans are now available. Businesses as well as non-profit organizations could qualify for up to two-million dollars in relief. Before consideration, owners will have to...
kurv.com
Universities Request $1B In State Funds In Exchange For 2 Years Of No Tuition Hikes
Leaders of the state’s six biggest public university systems are asking Texas leaders for nearly a billion-dollars to support higher education. In exchange, university chancellors promise not to raise undergraduate tuition for the next two years. Last month the chancellors sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and...
kurv.com
Region One Awarded Federal Grant To Boost Mental Health Counseling For Students
The Region One Education Service Center has been awarded a nearly 6 million dollar federal grant aimed at boosting mental health counseling in Rio Grande Valley public schools. The 5-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education is intended to bring more licensed mental health counselors and social workers into...
