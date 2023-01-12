Read full article on original website
Donna G
5d ago
Classified documents on the tailpipe of his corvette perhaps. shouldn't he have an EV. So much for the espionage act.
Reply(2)
3
Donna G
5d ago
How many more sets will be found . Investigation committe coming without lying Adam Schiff.
Reply(6)
8
Halo
5d ago
Why aren’t the FBI raiding all his properties and beach houses?
Reply(3)
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Major New Development Announced in Trump Probe
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is cooperating with the United States Justice Department, according to reporting in Punchbowl News.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
msn.com
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House
It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021. Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress." Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at...
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Former staffer says Melania Trump was worried about Giuliani seeing her in her bathrobe
According to testimony from her estranged chief of staff earlier this year, former First Lady Melania Trump was worried that Rudy Giuliani would walk in on her while she was only wearing a robe, the New York Post reports. Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6 committee that Melania, now 52,...
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump
There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 24