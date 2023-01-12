ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 24

Donna G
5d ago

Classified documents on the tailpipe of his corvette perhaps. shouldn't he have an EV. So much for the espionage act.

Reply(2)
3
Donna G
5d ago

How many more sets will be found . Investigation committe coming without lying Adam Schiff.

Reply(6)
8
Halo
5d ago

Why aren’t the FBI raiding all his properties and beach houses?

Reply(3)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
OK! Magazine

Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House

It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021. Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress." Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at...
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy