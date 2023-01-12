Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ann Arbor
Vice President Kamala Harris is Ann Arbor.
The visit is for a conversation around the administration’s ongoing efforts “to combat the climate crisis.”
She is traveling with Energy Secretary, and former Michigan Governor, Jennifer Granholm. They participated in a moderated conversation about the Administration’s efforts "to combat the climate crisis and the work ahead in 2023."
See an interview with Granholm below:Full interview with Secretary Granholm
Comments / 0