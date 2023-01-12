ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ann Arbor

WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris is Ann Arbor.

The visit is for a conversation around the administration’s ongoing efforts “to combat the climate crisis.”

She is traveling with Energy Secretary, and former Michigan Governor, Jennifer Granholm. They participated in a moderated conversation about the Administration’s efforts "to combat the climate crisis and the work ahead in 2023."

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

