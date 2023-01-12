Colorado man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking a minor in 2020

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for trafficking a minor for commercial sex work starting in late 2020, a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Robert Stenschke, 33, pled guilty to the crime which began in October 2020, when a minor who was 17 years old at the time was introduced to Stenschke through a friend who was also being trafficked, according to the spokesperson.

The victim in this case reportedly ran away from home to be with Stencschke, who advertised the girl’s services online in the Denver metro area, according to the release.

The FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force was able to track down and recover the girl, but Stenschke found her and took her from a hair appointment in Fort Collins, traveling with her to Florida, California and Las Vegas while trafficking her the entire time, the spokesperson said.

Stenschke was eventually found with the girl in California and was arrested on January 29, 2021.

The victim admitted that she “engaged in commercial sex work on behalf of the defendant and gave him the money that she earned,” according to the news release. Prosecutors said ads for her services were also posted on various escort sites.

"Human trafficking is a despicable crime and this case is a prime example,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “This defendant preyed on a child, stole her innocence and trafficked her for money all over the United States. The defendant richly deserves the penalty he has received for trafficking this young girl."

Stenschke pled guilty on Jan. 4 to trafficking a minor for sexual servitude, a Class 2 felony, and an Adams County judge sentenced him shortly after that same day.

