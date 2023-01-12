ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking a minor in 2020

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMLeo_0kCaQgrr00

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for trafficking a minor for commercial sex work starting in late 2020, a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Robert Stenschke, 33, pled guilty to the crime which began in October 2020, when a minor who was 17 years old at the time was introduced to Stenschke through a friend who was also being trafficked, according to the spokesperson.

The victim in this case reportedly ran away from home to be with Stencschke, who advertised the girl’s services online in the Denver metro area, according to the release.

The FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force was able to track down and recover the girl, but Stenschke found her and took her from a hair appointment in Fort Collins, traveling with her to Florida, California and Las Vegas while trafficking her the entire time, the spokesperson said.

Stenschke was eventually found with the girl in California and was arrested on January 29, 2021.

The victim admitted that she “engaged in commercial sex work on behalf of the defendant and gave him the money that she earned,” according to the news release. Prosecutors said ads for her services were also posted on various escort sites.

"Human trafficking is a despicable crime and this case is a prime example,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “This defendant preyed on a child, stole her innocence and trafficked her for money all over the United States. The defendant richly deserves the penalty he has received for trafficking this young girl."

Stenschke pled guilty on Jan. 4 to trafficking a minor for sexual servitude, a Class 2 felony, and an Adams County judge sentenced him shortly after that same day.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 12, 7am

Comments / 3

all life is worth keeping
5d ago

all trafficking of men, women and children must be brought to justice ⚖ by taking more than half of their lives away. allow them to be trafficked in prison

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Retro 102.5

Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way

Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
DENVER, CO
Westword

What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?

Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day

Editor's Note: Some of the photos in this story show scenes at a coroner's office. If someone dies north of Colfax Avenue and the death is unattended or suspicious, that body eventually goes to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. There the elected coroner, Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who is not a physician, will likely contract with a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Cop Flattens Vet in Video That's Spurred a Lawsuit

Today, January 17, a lawsuit is expected to be filed over a 2022 incident during which a Denver Police Department officer shoved a 62-year-old veteran to the ground, allegedly exacerbating a physical injury and triggering post-traumatic stress disorder. According to attorney Milo Schwab of Denver-based Ascend Counsel, who represents the...
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Pain and prison, then peace: How a Denver shooter and victim reconciled two decades after the shot was fired

Twenty-three years after Jonathan Nelson shot Matthew Roberts in the stomach at a party in East Park Hill, the two men sat down to brunch with their wives. It was the first time the two men had ever spoken. They’d chosen drastically different lives since that night in 1998, and when they met on that day in October 2021, Nelson had just left prison. Roberts, by then, was working with the Denver Police Department’s victim assistance unit.
DENVER, CO
beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Stolen pigs, vehicle recovered safely

DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs that was stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show have been recovered safely. The Denver Police Department (DPD) shared the update in a tweet Tuesday morning but did not say where they were found.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS

I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
COLORADO STATE
yellowscene.com

MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy